Expert: US Has ‘Proven Track Record’ of Making, Breaking Arms Control Deals to Gain Advantage

The Chinese Foreign Minister has revealed that representatives from Beijing and Washington will meet next week to discuss nuclear arms control - a topic rarely discussed by the two nuclear superpowers.

The Chinese Foreign Minister has revealed that representatives from Beijing and Washington will meet next week to discuss nuclear arms control - a topic rarely discussed by the two nuclear superpowers.Brian Berletic, a former US Marine and an independent geopolitical researcher and writer, told Sputnik that the US had likely agreed to the talks in order to appear like it is trying to reach an accommodation with China, against which it has been ramping up its military and political antagonisms in recent years.“We've seen the US do this repeatedly to Russia and now Iran. It appears they would like to pursue a similar formula with China. It's unlikely China would allow the US to leverage such a deal to gain intelligence on Chinese nuclear capabilities.”He noted that “if the US thought it was possible to constrain or reverse Chinese nuclear capabilities I think they would try, especially under the guise of an arms control treaty.”“In the worst-case scenario, the United States would like to create a situation where it would have an overabundance of nuclear weapons to use against China in a first strike, having developed what it hopes are significant anti-missile capabilities and also hoping that whatever damage China does in retaliation would give it the advantage emerging from a nuclear exchange,” he said.Berletic dismissed the notion of a trilateral treaty between the US, Russia, and China, as Washington has long said it hopes to obtain.“Tensions continue rising between the US and China specifically because of Washington's violation of its own ‘One China’ policy. Until it can uphold these previous policies, it cannot be trusted to uphold these much more important arms-control agreements.”

