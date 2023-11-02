International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin Says Words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief About Impasse on Battlefield Not True
The words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny about an impasse on the battlefield are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Zaluzhny said in an interview with the Economist that the conflict with Russia has reached a "stalemate," adding that, according to NATO’s "text books" and the plans for the counteroffensive, "four months should have been enough time for us to have reached Crimea, to have fought in Crimea, to return from Crimea and to have gone back in and out again."
Kremlin Says Words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief About Impasse on Battlefield Not True

10:00 GMT 02.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny about an impasse on the battlefield are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Zaluzhny said in an interview with the Economist that the conflict with Russia has reached a "stalemate," adding that, according to NATO’s "text books" and the plans for the counteroffensive, "four months should have been enough time for us to have reached Crimea, to have fought in Crimea, to return from Crimea and to have gone back in and out again."

"No, it [conflict] has not reached a stalemate. Russia consistently continues to conduct the special military operation. All the objectives must be reached," Peskov said, answering a question whether the Kremlin agrees with Zaluzhny's statement.

