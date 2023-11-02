https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/kremlin-says-words-of-ukrainian-commander-in-chief-about-impasse-on-battlefield-not-true-1114659353.html

Kremlin Says Words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief About Impasse on Battlefield Not True

Kremlin Says Words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief About Impasse on Battlefield Not True

The words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny about an impasse on the battlefield are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2023-11-02T10:00+0000

2023-11-02T10:00+0000

2023-11-02T10:00+0000

ukrainian crisis

valery zaluzhny

russia

ukraine

dmitry peskov

nato

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukrainian conflict

ukraine crisis

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg

On Wednesday, Zaluzhny said in an interview with the Economist that the conflict with Russia has reached a "stalemate," adding that, according to NATO’s "text books" and the plans for the counteroffensive, "four months should have been enough time for us to have reached Crimea, to have fought in Crimea, to return from Crimea and to have gone back in and out again."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russia-may-be-able-to-achieve-tactical-gains-in-ukraine-in-coming-months---kirby-1114509947.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaluzhny, zaluzhnyi, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort