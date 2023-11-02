https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/kremlin-says-words-of-ukrainian-commander-in-chief-about-impasse-on-battlefield-not-true-1114659353.html
Kremlin Says Words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief About Impasse on Battlefield Not True
The words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny about an impasse on the battlefield are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Zaluzhny said in an interview with the Economist that the conflict with Russia has reached a "stalemate," adding that, according to NATO’s "text books" and the plans for the counteroffensive, "four months should have been enough time for us to have reached Crimea, to have fought in Crimea, to return from Crimea and to have gone back in and out again."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The words of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny about an impasse on the battlefield are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.