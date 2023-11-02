https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/life-cycle-cost-of-canadas-f-35-program-estimated-at-c739bln-1114673451.html

Life Cycle Cost of Canada’s F-35 Program Estimated at C$73.9Bln

Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said on Thursday that the life cycle cost of Ottawa’s F-35 program is estimated to be of C$73.9 billion (US$53.6 billion).

In early January, former Minister of Defense Anita Anand announced that Canada had inked a US$14.2 billion deal with Lockheed Martin to acquire a fleet of 88 F-35 fighter jets to replace the aging F-18 fleet of the Royal Canadian Air Force. The acquisition would be made in four initial tranches starting 2026 through 2028, for 32 F-35s. The rest of the fleet would be delivered by 2032. Giroux added that the four phases of the program – development, acquisition, operations and sustainment, and disposal – will cost Canada some C$73.9 billion. “This is roughly in line with the governments own estimate of about C$70 billion,” he added. The operations and sustainment phase alone would cost C$53.8 billion over a period of 30 years, Giroux said, adding that the last of the F-35 would be retied in 2060-2061. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned in the 2015 elections, promising not to acquire the F-35 fighter jets fleet as proposed by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

