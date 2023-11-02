International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/live-updates-idf-reports-killing-dozens-of-terrorists-in-northern-gaza-1114656889.html
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Reports Killing 'Dozens of Terrorists' in Northern Gaza
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Reports Killing 'Dozens of Terrorists' in Northern Gaza
After the Palestinian militant group Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been hammering the Gaza Strip with retaliatory strikes.
2023-11-02T08:59+0000
2023-11-02T08:59+0000
gaza strip
israel
Palestinians check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the Jabaliya camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, on November 1, 2023.

LIVE UPDATES: IDF Reports Killing 'Dozens of Terrorists' in Northern Gaza

08:59 GMT 02.11.2023
Being updated
After the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip.
As the conflict escalates, the death toll is rising dramatically. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 8,700 people have been killed and more than 22,000 injured in the past 25 days. These casualties include more than 3,500 children and more than 2,100 women. The IDF has reportedly lost over 1,500 people, with only about 800 bodies identified.
The IDF has expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, announcing that Israeli soldiers broke through the first line of defense of Hamas fighters in the north of the Gaza Strip.
At the same time, the IDF launched several attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, reportedly killing over 680 people.
While many countries have called for a cease-fire, Israel refuses to discuss anything other than a humanitarian pause "of a few hours," according to US media.
After Egypt opens the Rafah checkpoint, some 5,000-7,000 foreigners could be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip amid the escalation as part of the deal announced Wednesday, an American broadcaster reported, citing US officials.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
09:25 GMT 02.11.2023
Moscow Says Shocked by Civilian Death Toll From Israeli Shelling of Refugee Camp in Gaza
Russia is shocked by the civilian death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, it is necessary to respect the norms of international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day. media reported that at least 195 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Ocotber 31 and November 1.
"We are shocked by the information about the death of a large number of civilians as a result of the bombing by Israeli aircraft of a refugee camp in the city of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip," Zakharova told a briefing.
All parties involved in the conflict need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, the diplomat added.
09:19 GMT 02.11.2023
Japanese Foreign Minister to Visit Israel, Palestine, Jordan From Thursday
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will hold talks with Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki on November 3 as part of her tour to Palestine, Israel and Jordan amid the crisis in the Middle East, a Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the country's foreign ministry.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced in late October that Kamikawa would pay official visits to Israel, Palestine and Jordan from November 2-5 as part of diplomatic efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. During her trip, the top Japanese diplomat is scheduled to hold meetings and exchange opinions with various senior officials of the three countries.
Earlier on Thursday, Kamikawa told the Japanese parliament that 10 Japanese nationals and their eight family members, who are Palestinians, had been evacuated to Egypt. She also called "heartbreaking" the deaths of civilians, including women, elderly people and children, as a result of the recent Israeli bombings of the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
09:18 GMT 02.11.2023
Kremlin on Trip of Abbas to Russia: Difficult to Talk About Dates Due to Mideast Situation
The visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Russia is still on the agenda, but it is difficult to talks about dates due to the situation in the Middle East, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We said that such a visit is on the agenda. But now it is difficult to talk about the exact date, for obvious reasons. It will be further agreed upon," Peskov told reporters.
09:14 GMT 02.11.2023
Total of 400 US Citizens to Leave Gaza Strip for Egypt on Thursday - Enclave's Authorities
As many as 400 US citizens will be able to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt via the Rafah checkpoint on Thursday, the border crossing and border administration of the enclave said.
The authority has published a list including 400 US citizens.
On Wednesday, CNN has reported, citing US officials, that around 5,000-7,000 foreign nationals could be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip amid the escalation as part of the Qatar-brokered deal announced.
09:11 GMT 02.11.2023
Medical Aid Received in Gaza Strip Will Be Enough to Treat Maximum of 5,000 Wounded - ICRC
09:11 GMT 02.11.2023
Israel, as Occupying Power, Has No Right to Self-Defense - Russian Envoy to UN
Israel does not have the right to self-defense as it is a power that occupies Palestinian land, which is confirmed by the 2004 opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.
"[All that the United States and its allies can do is] to talk about Israel's alleged right to self-defense, although as an occupying power it does not have such a right, as confirmed by the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2004," Nebenzia said on Wednesday, addressing the 10th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.
He also accused the US of hypocrisy, as its officials constantly condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine, but turn a blind eye to the Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in thousands of deaths.
"And today, seeing the horrific destruction in Gaza, many times greater than everything that they [the US and its allies] angrily criticize in other regional contexts – strikes on civilian targets, including hospitals, the death of thousands of children – they seem to have swallowed their tongue," the Russian diplomat added.
Russia condemns the October 7 attack on Israel and recognizes Israel's right to ensure its security, but it can only be guaranteed if there is a just solution to the Palestinian issue, Nebenzia added.
The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN is receiving dozens of letters from both citizens of Israel and Palestinians, as well as from representatives of diasporas, asking for help to stop violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, he added.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 8,000 in the Gaza Strip.
09:10 GMT 02.11.2023
Speculation About Russia's Alleged Arms Supplies to Hamas Bound to Fail - Security Council
Western countries' speculations about Russia's alleged transfer of weapons to Hamas aim to undermine Moscow's ties with the Middle East, but they are doomed to failure, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov told Sputnik.
"Such speculation is an outright provocation, aimed, among other things, at undermining Russia's relations with the states of the Middle East. But such attempts are doomed to failure," Venediktov said.
He also said that Russia had been playing a significant role in bringing together the Israelis and Palestinians for decades and had always tried to break the deadlock in the Middle Eastern settlement process. Moscow continues to make such efforts today, the official added.
09:05 GMT 02.11.2023
Moscow Making Every Effort to Get Russian Citizens Out of Gaza - Ambassador to Israel
The Russian Foreign Ministry is making every effort to get Russian citizens out of the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, active work is underway, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, according to a list of the administration of the Rafah checkpoint obtained by Sputnik, there were no Russians on the list of foreigners who will be able to leave the Gaza Strip on November 2.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian agencies, our foreign institutions in Cairo, Tel Aviv, Ramallah are engaged in contacts with the relevant authorities, we are making every effort to ensure the speedy, safe exit of all Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip, and I am sure that our efforts will be successful," Viktorov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
09:00 GMT 02.11.2023
IDF Says Confronts 'Terrorist Cells' in Gaza Strip's North, Killing 'Dozens of Terrorists'
Israeli troops have confronted "several terrorist cells" in the northern Gaza Strip, with "dozens of terrorists" killed during the fighting, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"Overnight, terrorist cells in the northern Gaza Strip fired anti-tank missiles, detonated explosive devices, and hurled grenades at IDF troops. The soldiers engaged with the terrorists, with the assistance of artillery fire and tanks, while directing an aerial strike from a helicopter and a missile strike from a naval boat. Dozens of terrorists were killed during the battles," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
