LIVE UPDATES: IDF Reports Killing 'Dozens of Terrorists' in Northern Gaza

Moscow Says Shocked by Civilian Death Toll From Israeli Shelling of Refugee Camp in Gaza

Russia is shocked by the civilian death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, it is necessary to respect the norms of international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day. media reported that at least 195 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Ocotber 31 and November 1.

"We are shocked by the information about the death of a large number of civilians as a result of the bombing by Israeli aircraft of a refugee camp in the city of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip," Zakharova told a briefing.

All parties involved in the conflict need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, the diplomat added.