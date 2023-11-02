LIVE UPDATES: IDF Reports Killing 'Dozens of Terrorists' in Northern Gaza

Israel does not have the right to self-defense as it is a power that occupies Palestinian land, which is confirmed by the 2004 opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.
"[All that the United States and its allies can do is] to talk about Israel's alleged right to self-defense, although as an occupying power it does not have such a right, as confirmed by the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2004," Nebenzia said on Wednesday, addressing the 10th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.
He also accused the US of hypocrisy, as its officials constantly condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine, but turn a blind eye to the Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in thousands of deaths.
"And today, seeing the horrific destruction in Gaza, many times greater than everything that they [the US and its allies] angrily criticize in other regional contexts – strikes on civilian targets, including hospitals, the death of thousands of children – they seem to have swallowed their tongue," the Russian diplomat added.
Russia condemns the October 7 attack on Israel and recognizes Israel's right to ensure its security, but it can only be guaranteed if there is a just solution to the Palestinian issue, Nebenzia added.
The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN is receiving dozens of letters from both citizens of Israel and Palestinians, as well as from representatives of diasporas, asking for help to stop violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, he added.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 8,000 in the Gaza Strip.