Russian Gold Reserves Hit National Record of 2,360 Tonnes in September
Russia increased its gold reserves by 2% to 2,360 tonnes in September — an absolute record in the country's modern history — but still remained in fifth place across the globe for this indicator, an analysis of world central banks' data by Sputnik showed on Thursday.
At the same time, investments in the precious metal plummeted by 3% to $140.5 billion due to a sharp decline in the price of gold at the end of September. Meanwhile, the United States remained at the top of the list with 8,100 tonnes of gold, while Germany took second place with 3,350 tonnes. Italy was the third-largest holder of gold with 2,450 tonnes in September, and the fourth place was occupied by France with 2,400 tonnes. In September, the list of the ten countries with the largest gold reserves also included China (2,200 tonnes), Sweden (1,000 tonnes), Japan (846 tonnes), India (801 tonnes) and Turkiye (675 tonnes).
At the same time, investments in the precious metal
plummeted by 3% to $140.5 billion due to a sharp decline in the price of gold at the end of September.
Meanwhile, the United States remained at the top of the list with 8,100 tonnes of gold, while Germany took second place with 3,350 tonnes. Italy was the third-largest holder of gold with 2,450 tonnes in September, and the fourth place was occupied by France with 2,400 tonnes.
In September, the list of the ten countries with the largest gold reserves
also included China (2,200 tonnes), Sweden (1,000 tonnes), Japan (846 tonnes), India (801 tonnes) and Turkiye (675 tonnes).