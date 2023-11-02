International
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
The Beatles Announce Release of Final Song Featuring Lennon's Vocals
UK rock band The Beatles announced Thursday the release of their final song "Now and Then," originally written and sung by British musician John Lennon.
"'Now And Then' is now available to listen to worldwide," The Beatles wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The original track was recorded as a demo in the late 1970s, but remained unfinished. Many years after Lennon's death, other band members, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, returned to work on the song, which was eventually completed more than 40 years after being written. To complete the song, they used artificial intelligence to extract Lennon's voice from the old demo. However, McCartney said that its new version would not contain anything created artificially. An official music video for the song will be released on Friday.
18:02 GMT 02.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK rock band The Beatles announced Thursday the release of their final song "Now and Then," originally written and sung by British musician John Lennon.
"'Now And Then' is now available to listen to worldwide," The Beatles wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The original track was recorded as a demo in the late 1970s, but remained unfinished. Many years after Lennon's death, other band members, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, returned to work on the song, which was eventually completed more than 40 years after being written.
The Beatles (L-R), John Lennon, Paul McCartney ,Ringo Starr and George Harrison in 1964, in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Beyond Politics
Internet Leery as Paul McCartney Says AI Created 'Final' Beatles Song
13 June, 15:51 GMT
To complete the song, they used artificial intelligence to extract Lennon's voice from the old demo. However, McCartney said that its new version would not contain anything created artificially.
An official music video for the song will be released on Friday.
