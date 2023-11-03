https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/beijing-welcomes-development-of-us-chipmaker-micron-in-china-1114700317.html

Beijing Welcomes Development of US Chipmaker Micron in China

Beijing Welcomes Development of US Chipmaker Micron in China

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has said that Beijing welcomes the comprehensive development of US chip producing company Micron Technology on the Chinese market as another sign of tensions easing in economic relations between the two major countries.

2023-11-03T16:47+0000

2023-11-03T16:47+0000

2023-11-03T16:47+0000

economy

china

micron

us

semi-conductors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101597496_0:131:3073:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_5d73d70284abf76efcfaf19b3ee5e473.jpg

On Wednesday, the Chinese commerce minister hold a meeting with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Beijing after the chipmaker announced it plans to attend the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai from November 5-10. Beijing will keep promoting its openness to the external world as well as optimizing its domestic environment for foreign investment, he added. Sanjay Mehrotra, for his part, expressed Micron's readiness to expand investment in China. In May, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that Micron Technology had not passed a cybersecurity check, so critical information infrastructure operators in China would have to stop purchasing the company's products. Despite this fact, Micron Technology announced in June its intention to invest $604 million in a chip assembling and testing factory in the city of Xi'An in China's Shaanxi Province.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/biting-back-at-china-over-micron-will-break-us-teeth-1110598466.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, chipmaking, micron technology, semiconductors