Beijing Welcomes Development of US Chipmaker Micron in China
Beijing Welcomes Development of US Chipmaker Micron in China
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has said that Beijing welcomes the comprehensive development of US chip producing company Micron Technology on the Chinese market as another sign of tensions easing in economic relations between the two major countries.
On Wednesday, the Chinese commerce minister hold a meeting with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Beijing after the chipmaker announced it plans to attend the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai from November 5-10. Beijing will keep promoting its openness to the external world as well as optimizing its domestic environment for foreign investment, he added. Sanjay Mehrotra, for his part, expressed Micron's readiness to expand investment in China. In May, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that Micron Technology had not passed a cybersecurity check, so critical information infrastructure operators in China would have to stop purchasing the company's products. Despite this fact, Micron Technology announced in June its intention to invest $604 million in a chip assembling and testing factory in the city of Xi'An in China's Shaanxi Province.
china
us, china, chipmaking, micron technology, semiconductors
16:47 GMT 03.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has said that Beijing welcomes the comprehensive development of US chip producing company Micron Technology on the Chinese market as another sign of tensions easing in economic relations between the two major countries.
On Wednesday, the Chinese commerce minister hold a meeting with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Beijing after the chipmaker announced it plans to attend the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai from November 5-10.
"We welcome further strengthening and comprehensive development of Micron Technology on the Chinese market as well as [the company's] larger progress under conditions of Chinese legislative acts," Wang was quoted by his ministry as saying during the meeting.
Beijing will keep promoting its openness to the external world as well as optimizing its domestic environment for foreign investment, he added.
Sanjay Mehrotra, for his part, expressed Micron's readiness to expand investment in China.
In May, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that Micron Technology had not passed a cybersecurity check, so critical information infrastructure operators in China would have to stop purchasing the company's products.
Despite this fact, Micron Technology announced in June its intention to invest $604 million in a chip assembling and testing factory in the city of Xi'An in China's Shaanxi Province.
