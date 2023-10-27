https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/eu-should-change-budget-priorities-to-combine-aid-to-ukraine-with-other-tasks---scholz-1114534415.html
Scholz Says EU Should Change Budget Priorities to Combine Aid to Ukraine With Other Tasks
The European Union should change priorities in the budget to be able to combine assistance to Ukraine with the implementation of other tasks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
Earlier this month, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has proposed topping up the 2024-2027 EU budget with an additional 66 billion euros, most of which will be used on migrant reception initiatives as well as to support Ukraine over the next four years. Later, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest would continue to block the allocation of additional funds from the EU budget to Ukraine until it saw clear justifications for that measure and not just requests to "give more money." Scholz voiced hope that such a decision would be made despite the difference in the parties’ points of view.
27.10.2023
