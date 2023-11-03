https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/not-going-as-wed-hoped-us-mercenary-says-over-500-americans-killed-in-ukraine-1114702443.html

‘Not Going As We’d Hoped’: US Mercenary Says Over 500 Americans Killed in Ukraine

‘Not Going As We’d Hoped’: US Mercenary Says Over 500 Americans Killed in Ukraine

In an interview with a US journalist on Thursday, an American mercenary fighting for Ukraine said “quite a large number” of Americans have been killed wearing Ukrainian military uniforms.

2023-11-03T19:48+0000

2023-11-03T19:48+0000

2023-11-03T19:47+0000

world

us

ukrainian armed forces

mercenaries

foreign fighters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104218/41/1042184142_0:99:4257:2493_1920x0_80_0_0_e6fd5910d9f6b2f0edd82047de25890b.jpg

Matthew VanDyke, an American who was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces under a private contract, told independent commentator Andrew Napolitano that he was in an international unit with members from several other countries, including Americans, as well as some Ukrainians.VanDyke said he had heard that up to 2,000 foreigners were serving in the Ukrainian military, including many from Latin America. He emphasized that non-Ukrainians are free to leave their military service at any time, but are paid the same salaries as Ukrainian soldiers.“There’s nobody here who’s doing it for the money,” he asserted.Still, the mercenary said they still have new fighters “coming all the time.”Asked about how the war was going, VanDyke criticized Kiev’s decision to wait to launch the counteroffensive, which had been a disaster, but seemed optimistic about the new weapons coming into the country from the West, which he believed could potentially turn the tide of the conflict. However, he noted high tech weapons by themselves aren’t enough, as the Ukrainians learned when Bradley infantry fighting vehicles got taken out by Russian landmines the same as Ukrainian vehicles twice their age.“I think by next fall we’re going to know, essentially, how this war’s going to turn out,” VanDyke predicted, noting it would take some time for Ukrainians to get used to using the new weapons.VanDyke said he had gone to Ukraine to fight Russian forces because it was his duty “to uphold the international system that my grandfather fought for in World War 2, that a lot of people died for for decades after, it needs to be preserved,” he said, “and I’m willing to fight and die to preserve that.”Napolitano asked VanDyke about how he felt about serving alongside neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The gun-for-hire didn’t deny that such people existed, but said “as long as they shoot in the right direction, I don’t really care, I’m not the Thought Police,” adding that “I don’t want anything to do with people who have such ideologies.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/us-mercenary-leaves-puzzling-message-before-his-demise-in-ukrainian-fields-1112780223.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us mercenary; security contractor; ukraine; andrew napolitano