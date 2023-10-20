International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/number-of-foreign-mercenaries-on-ukrainian-side-decreasing---reports-1114355295.html
Number of Foreign Mercenaries on Ukrainian Side Decreasing - Reports
Number of Foreign Mercenaries on Ukrainian Side Decreasing - Reports
The number of foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine is decreasing, retired Lieutenant-Colonel of the Donbass People's Militia Andrei Marochko told Sputnik.
2023-10-20T13:31+0000
2023-10-20T13:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
andrei marochko
ukraine
donbass
russia
defense ministry
russian defense ministry
mercenaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096158390_0:0:3394:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c280ec48b5b30a95ae26146e31f0b6f6.jpg
The number of foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine is decreasing, retired Lieutenant-Colonel of the Donbass People's Militia Andrey Marochko told Sputnik. According to the expert, there is information that foreign private military companies are removing their people from Ukraine. The Russian Army in Ukraine is currently facing about 2,000 foreign mercenaries, most of them concentrated in the Zaporozhye region, according to an analytical note compiled by the Defense Ministry and obtained by a Russian newspaper. Since the beginning of the special military operation, fighters from 88 countries have arrived in Ukraine. Most of them are from Poland and the United States. A large number of private military companies are involved in their training programs. Experts note that the time of a mass influx of mercenaries is over and explain that it is due to high losses.The Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev has intensified the recruitment of mercenaries amid the disruption of mobilization plans and in order to conceal heavy losses among the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They are recruited in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, such as in US-controlled areas of Syria. More than 4,800 mercenaries have been killed during the special military operation, and the same number has fled from Ukraine, according to the ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/exposed-french-spy-mingled-with-foreign-mercenaries-in-ukraine-two-years-before-conflict-1113728946.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/former-uk-defense-sec-suggests-ukraine-mobilize-younger-recruits-1113849525.html
ukraine
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096158390_633:0:3364:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ddec2efc0222800981b6196489479b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
foreign mercenaries, foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of ukraine, special military operation
foreign mercenaries, foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of ukraine, special military operation

Number of Foreign Mercenaries on Ukrainian Side Decreasing - Reports

13:31 GMT 20.10.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the mediabankForeign mercenaries Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saadun Brahim sentenced to death in DPR Supreme Court
Foreign mercenaries Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saadun Brahim sentenced to death in DPR Supreme Court - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, thousands of foreign mercenaries have flocked to the banners of the Kiev regime. Many of them have since met a fatal end, killed by Russian forces.
The number of foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine is decreasing, retired Lieutenant-Colonel of the Donbass People's Militia Andrey Marochko told Sputnik.
"In the course of analyzing incoming data from agency sources, monitoring of radio airwaves, as well as information directly from the line of contact, we can conclude that in recent times there has been a steady tendency to reduce the number of foreign mercenaries in the combat zone," he said, citing his own sources.
According to the expert, there is information that foreign private military companies are removing their people from Ukraine.
The Russian Army in Ukraine is currently facing about 2,000 foreign mercenaries, most of them concentrated in the Zaporozhye region, according to an analytical note compiled by the Defense Ministry and obtained by a Russian newspaper. Since the beginning of the special military operation, fighters from 88 countries have arrived in Ukraine. Most of them are from Poland and the United States. A large number of private military companies are involved in their training programs. Experts note that the time of a mass influx of mercenaries is over and explain that it is due to high losses.
Newly-appointed French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies and Defense Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Helly. meet Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on August 9 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
EXPOSED: French Spy Mingled With Foreign Mercenaries in Ukraine Two Years Before Conflict
5 October, 11:17 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev has intensified the recruitment of mercenaries amid the disruption of mobilization plans and in order to conceal heavy losses among the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
They are recruited in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, such as in US-controlled areas of Syria.
More than 4,800 mercenaries have been killed during the special military operation, and the same number has fled from Ukraine, according to the ministry.
UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace at a photo op visit to a military training camp where Ukrainian tankers are training to use Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Screengrab of Telegraph video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Military
Former UK Defense Chief Suggests Ukraine Mobilize Younger Recruits
2 October, 06:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала