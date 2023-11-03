International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/volume-of-global-lng-market-to-reach-750-800bln-cubic-meters-by-2030---novatek-head-1114685590.html
Volume of Global LNG Market to Reach 750-800Bln Cubic Meters by 2030 - Novatek Head
Volume of Global LNG Market to Reach 750-800Bln Cubic Meters by 2030 - Novatek Head
The volume of the global LNG market will reach 750 billion cubic meters to 800 billion cubic meters by 2030, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Friday.
2023-11-03T08:35+0000
2023-11-03T08:37+0000
economy
novatek
liquefied natural gas (lng)
leonid mikhelson
russia
gas export
lng exports
us
us sanctions
new us sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:197:3075:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_052c7a8f8bb161f7747882d724d6c629.jpg
"Due to its environmental characteristics and developed infrastructure, consumption is expected by 2030, the volume of the LNG market will reach about 750-800 billion cubic meters," Mikhelson stated at a session of the Eurasian Economic Forum. The global demand for LNG will grow and only three countries — Qatar, Russia and the United States — will be able to provide it, the CEO said. Commenting on the latest US sanctions against the Arctic LNG 2 project, Mikhelson stressed that the fact that sanctions were imposed against Russia's project is a testament to its significance, adding that the fewer projects there are, the higher the prices will be.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/eu-boosts-russian-lng-imports-to-108bln-cubic-meters-in-january-june-2023-1113020106.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_201b7ae7befb7ca5bccd5513d9913bdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lng market, arctic lng 2, us sanctions, sanctions against russia, russian liquefied natural gas, liquefied natural gas, russian gas, liquefied gas, russian gas export, gas export, pipeline gas, lng imports, lng exports, russian lng, power of siberia, russian gas pipeline, gas pipeline, eurasian economic forum
lng market, arctic lng 2, us sanctions, sanctions against russia, russian liquefied natural gas, liquefied natural gas, russian gas, liquefied gas, russian gas export, gas export, pipeline gas, lng imports, lng exports, russian lng, power of siberia, russian gas pipeline, gas pipeline, eurasian economic forum

Volume of Global LNG Market to Reach 750-800Bln Cubic Meters by 2030 - Novatek Head

08:35 GMT 03.11.2023 (Updated: 08:37 GMT 03.11.2023)
© SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
© Sovcomflot
Subscribe
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Sputnik) - The volume of the global LNG market will reach 750 billion cubic meters to 800 billion cubic meters by 2030, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Friday.
"Due to its environmental characteristics and developed infrastructure, consumption is expected by 2030, the volume of the LNG market will reach about 750-800 billion cubic meters," Mikhelson stated at a session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.
The global demand for LNG will grow and only three countries — Qatar, Russia and the United States — will be able to provide it, the CEO said.
The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
World
EU Boosts Russian LNG Imports to 10.8Bln Cubic Meters in January-June 2023
31 August, 12:57 GMT
Commenting on the latest US sanctions against the Arctic LNG 2 project, Mikhelson stressed that the fact that sanctions were imposed against Russia's project is a testament to its significance, adding that the fewer projects there are, the higher the prices will be.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала