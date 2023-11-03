https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/volume-of-global-lng-market-to-reach-750-800bln-cubic-meters-by-2030---novatek-head-1114685590.html

Volume of Global LNG Market to Reach 750-800Bln Cubic Meters by 2030 - Novatek Head

The volume of the global LNG market will reach 750 billion cubic meters to 800 billion cubic meters by 2030, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Friday.

"Due to its environmental characteristics and developed infrastructure, consumption is expected by 2030, the volume of the LNG market will reach about 750-800 billion cubic meters," Mikhelson stated at a session of the Eurasian Economic Forum. The global demand for LNG will grow and only three countries — Qatar, Russia and the United States — will be able to provide it, the CEO said. Commenting on the latest US sanctions against the Arctic LNG 2 project, Mikhelson stressed that the fact that sanctions were imposed against Russia's project is a testament to its significance, adding that the fewer projects there are, the higher the prices will be.

