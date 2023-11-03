‘Won’t Be Limited to This’: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Says Fighting With Israel Will Expand
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinSupporters of the Hezbollah group raise their fists and cheer as they listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Subscribe
Since the October 7 attack on several Israeli towns near the Gaza-Israel border by Palestinian militants, Israeli and US forces have faced a steady stream of attacks across the region, including from Lebanese Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarallah, militias in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and their allied groups in Syria.
The border battles between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were the beginning of a new type of struggle, one that “won’t be limited to this,” Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.
The Lebanese political leader noted that his fighters had been engaged with the IDF since October 8, the day after hundreds of Palestinian militants broke through the Gaza border fence and attacked several Israeli towns near the border, killing more than 1,400 people.
Hezbollah’s attacks have spanned the ill-defined Israel-Lebanon border, known as the Blue Line, Nasrallah said, adding that these are not the end and would not be sufficient.
“Our involvement has been limited so far, but it won't be limited to this,” Nasrallah said. “It is unprecedented in the history of the entity: daily, precise attacks on enemy military targets in the north of occupied Palestine.”
The Hezbollah leader estimated that their attacks had pulled half of the IDF to the northern border and away from the assault on Gaza.
23 October, 18:04 GMT
“If Israel continues to hit our civilians, I say with constructive ambiguity: All options are on the table on the Lebanese front,” Nasrallah said. He added that “we have our preparations” for the US Navy ships threatening Hezbollah as well, saying to the Americans: “remember how you humiliatingly withdrew from Afghanistan.”
Nasrallah called on Arab countries to stop exporting oil to Israel, saying Muslim and Arab countries must do everything they can to stop Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip. “Speeches are not enough,” he said, adding that a victory for Hamas and Gaza was in the interest of all countries bordering Israel.
The Hezbollah leader said that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the October 7 attack on the Israeli border towns near Gaza, had been 100% planned by the Palestinians and “was the right, correct and courageous choice.”
“Al-Aqsa Flood proved once again that the entity is weaker than a spider's web,” Nasrallah said. “There are now some Israelis who believe this too. Al-Aqsa Flood was the right, correct and courageous choice. The enemy was in a state of loss and confused. It seems they were all asleep,” he said, noting it took “hours” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant “to show their faces.”
Nasrallah accused the US of being “directly” responsible for blocking a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip.
Also on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel, pressing Netanyahu to allow “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting in Gaza, which has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians and injured tens of thousands more. He did not ask for a ceasefire - a position the White House has maintained since October 7. However, Netanyahu said the attack would not stop unless such pauses including the release of all Israeli prisoners taken by Hamas in the October 7 attack.