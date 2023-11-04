International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/hamas-says-us-administration-biden-also-responsible-for-attack-on-refugee-center-in-gaza-1114708245.html
Hamas Says US Administration, Biden Also Responsible for Attack on Refugee Center in Gaza
Hamas Says US Administration, Biden Also Responsible for Attack on Refugee Center in Gaza
Palestinian movement Hamas has assigned responsibility for the deadly attack on a refugee facility in the Gaza Strip also to the United States and the country's presidential administration, which provides assistance to Israel.
2023-11-04T06:40+0000
2023-11-04T06:40+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
joe biden
israel
gaza
gaza strip
palestinians
hamas
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114634115_0:201:3072:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_9becb5a8591e1d391006254c5c3e8faf.jpg
On Friday, Palestinian news agency reported that Israel had struck a school that sheltered thousands of displaced persons registered at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, adding that the attack killed dozens of people. Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack, according to the most recent UN update. On Friday, media reported that the Biden administration asked Israel to explain a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that left 400 hundred dead or injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/israels-activities-in-gaza-had-specific-elements-of-genocide---ex-un-official-1114679818.html
israel
gaza
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114634115_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45742776464e6bc4c7f8bb000532aaac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us administration, attack on refugee center in gaza, gaza strip
us administration, attack on refugee center in gaza, gaza strip

Hamas Says US Administration, Biden Also Responsible for Attack on Refugee Center in Gaza

06:40 GMT 04.11.2023
© AP Photo / Mohammed DahmanМужчина с погибшим ребенком после удара по лагерю беженцев Nusseirat в Газе
Мужчина с погибшим ребенком после удара по лагерю беженцев Nusseirat в Газе - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© AP Photo / Mohammed Dahman
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas has assigned responsibility for the deadly attack on a refugee facility in the Gaza Strip also to the United States and the country's presidential administration, which provides assistance to Israel.
On Friday, Palestinian news agency reported that Israel had struck a school that sheltered thousands of displaced persons registered at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, adding that the attack killed dozens of people.
"The horrible massacre at Osama Bin Zaid UNRWA School that sheltered hundreds of displaced people ... We assign the responsibility to the US administration and President Biden himself for the series of massacres after his open support, which emboldened Israel and gave it the green light to commit genocide against our population," Hamas said in a statement.
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
World
Israel's Activities in Gaza Had Specific Elements of Genocide - Ex-UN Official
Yesterday, 02:10 GMT
Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack, according to the most recent UN update. On Friday, media reported that the Biden administration asked Israel to explain a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that left 400 hundred dead or injured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала