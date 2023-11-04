https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/hamas-says-us-administration-biden-also-responsible-for-attack-on-refugee-center-in-gaza-1114708245.html

Hamas Says US Administration, Biden Also Responsible for Attack on Refugee Center in Gaza

Palestinian movement Hamas has assigned responsibility for the deadly attack on a refugee facility in the Gaza Strip also to the United States and the country's presidential administration, which provides assistance to Israel.

On Friday, Palestinian news agency reported that Israel had struck a school that sheltered thousands of displaced persons registered at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, adding that the attack killed dozens of people. Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack, according to the most recent UN update. On Friday, media reported that the Biden administration asked Israel to explain a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that left 400 hundred dead or injured.

