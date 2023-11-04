International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/russia-repels-5-ukrainian-attacks-in-kupyansk-direction-eliminates-210-troops-1114719340.html
Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Eliminates 210 Troops
Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Eliminates 210 Troops
Russia repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 210 troops and multiple combat vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-11-04T11:47+0000
2023-11-04T11:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kherson
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113628951_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96babd162d241f119ae30d2486b8ca85.jpg
“Enemy losses amounted to up to 210 servicepeople, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles. During counter-battery fire, a US-made M777 artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were hit,” the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 60 soldiers in the Kherson direction, as well as six vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army, destroying more than 55 servicepeople and six pieces of equipment, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/natos-backfired-ukraine-strategy-built-on-ideology-bribery--blackmail-1114706923.html
russia
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113628951_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9656290fde4c3fd5228b7a447f2651ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian attacks, ukrainian attacks, kupyansk direction, russian defense ministry
ukrainian attacks, ukrainian attacks, kupyansk direction, russian defense ministry

Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Eliminates 210 Troops

11:47 GMT 04.11.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 150th motorized rifle division of the Southern Group of Forces patrols an area, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the town of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian serviceman of the 150th motorized rifle division of the Southern Group of Forces patrols an area, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the town of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 210 troops and multiple combat vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
“Enemy losses amounted to up to 210 servicepeople, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles. During counter-battery fire, a US-made M777 artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were hit,” the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 60 soldiers in the Kherson direction, as well as six vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer, the ministry said.
A destroyed tank of Ukraine's Armed Forces in April, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
Analysis
NATO's 'Backfired' Ukraine Strategy Built on 'Ideology, Bribery and Blackmail'
07:12 GMT
In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army, destroying more than 55 servicepeople and six pieces of equipment, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала