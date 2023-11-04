https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/russia-repels-5-ukrainian-attacks-in-kupyansk-direction-eliminates-210-troops-1114719340.html

Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Eliminates 210 Troops

Russia repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 210 troops and multiple combat vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“Enemy losses amounted to up to 210 servicepeople, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles. During counter-battery fire, a US-made M777 artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were hit,” the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 60 soldiers in the Kherson direction, as well as six vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army, destroying more than 55 servicepeople and six pieces of equipment, the ministry said.

