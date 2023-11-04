https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/natos-backfired-ukraine-strategy-built-on-ideology-bribery--blackmail-1114706923.html

NATO's 'Backfired' Ukraine Strategy Built on 'Ideology, Bribery & Blackmail'

NATO's "strategy" implemented in Ukraine backfired because it was “not fact-based”, Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

The US-led Western master plan implemented in Ukraine backfired because it was “not fact-based”, with Washington dipping into its playbook of utilizing both “bribery” and “blackmail", Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.Earlier, the Ukrainian army’s Сommander-in-Сhief General Valery Zaluzhny admitted that Kiev needed to take a massive technological leap to break the current "stalemate" in its counteroffensive against Russian troops. “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he underscored in an interview with the UK's Economist magazine.Resorting to both, the format of an article, and then that of an interview, Valery Zaluzhny had conceded that “NATO’s textbooks” and “the math” that Kiev did to plan the much-heralded counteroffensive had failed to prevent Russian forces from effectively tackling Ukrainian troops.Zaluzhny ruminated that the afore-mentioned NATO textbooks and the calculations had suggested that, “four months should have been enough time for us [the Ukrainian army] to have reached Crimea, to have fought in Crimea, to return from Crimea and to have gone back in and out again.”He was referring to the peninsula which opted to split off from Ukraine after the February 2014 Euromaidan coup, voting overwhelmingly in a referendum in March 2014 to rejoin Russia. Ukraine had boasted of plans to use its counteroffensive launched in the summer to seize the Crimea.Zaluzhny had also added that he was concerned about the fact that "sooner or later we [Kiev] will realize that we simply don't have enough people to fight." Accordingly, he struck up the well-familiar tune of demanding more weapons from the West - one that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have perfected. Thus, warning that there were “heavier battles to come,” the Ukrainian top general solicited assistance for Ukraine’s missile defence and air defence, and offered “calculations” as to “how many tanks, artillery we need and so on and so on.”In effect, however, no amount of sophisticated and billions-worth of weaponry was able to aid Kiev in its counteroffensive ambitions. The US-spearheaded Western strategy had been to use Ukraine as a pawn in its proxy war to attempt to “isolate Russia economically, to weaken Russia's military capability, and to strengthen Ukraine as a potential EU and even NATO member,” Karen Kwiatkowski underscored. However, “in each of these publicly stated objectives, if there was a strategy to do these thing, it backfired and failed in all cases,” added the retired Lt-Col.Such “across the board failures” can only mean that “either the strategy was so bad it should have never made it off the table, or failure and destruction was the strategy, just one not publicly stated,” Kwiatkowski stressed.It should be noted that Valery Zaluzhny's use of the word "stalemate" in reference to the Ukrainian counteroffensive was swiftly commented upon by Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims of a battlefield impasse as false.Furthermore, last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Kiev’s summer counteroffensive attempt as a total failure, not a stalemate, which he said cost Kiev huge losses both in manpower and NATO-donated weaponry.Karen Kwiatkowski weighed in on the timing of the statements made by Ukraine's commander-in-chief, voicing the opinion that he must be “in a hard place, “standing between a hollow and demoralized” Ukrainian military, and above him a “delusional politician who has not decided how to best save himself.” The latter was a reference to Ukraine's President Zelensky. Late last month, a British newspaper reported that Ukraine's failed counteroffensive had generated friction between General Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the paper, Zelensky insisted on further counteroffensive attempts, while Zaluzhny believed that the focus should be on the Ukrainian army holding current positions and preparing for next year's assault.Valery Zaluzhny also referred to the ongoing Ukraine conflict as a "war of positions," with the former Pentagon analyst adding that the Ukrainian general appeared to perceive "similarities in the conflict with WWI, specifically in the evolution of a Maginot line style of defense”. The Maginot Line of fortifications built by France in the 1930s to deter invasion by Nazi Germany had been named after the French Minister of War André Maginot.As Washington struggles to keep up with growing demands to support its ally Israel in its fight against Hamas, and the Kiev regime amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, Karen Kwiatkowski concluded:

