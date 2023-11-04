https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/seven-wonders-at-russia-expo-in-moscow-1114721281.html

‘Seven Wonders’ at Russia Expo in Moscow

On November 4, the historic All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) opened the free six-month Russia Expo, demonstrating the country’s major breakthroughs. Among the exhibition participants are corporate giants such as Rostec, Rosneft, Russian Railways, Gazprom, Yandex, Sber, Lukoil, etc.

For the whole duration of the Exhibition, November 4, 2023 - April 12, 2024, the entire VDNKh site has turned into a large-scale projection depicting the unique and authentic beauty of Russia’s 89 regions. Here, guests can learn about key Russian achievements in tech, culture, sports, and industry.On February 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (the country’s bicameral parliament). His speech touched upon Russia's unique historical experience and cultural identity.“Russia is an open country and at the same time a unique civilization. There is no claim to exclusivity or superiority in this statement, but this civilization is ours – that’s what’s important. Our ancestors passed it on to us, and we must preserve it for our descendants and pass it on,” the president said.These words prompted the executive order for the Organizing Committee to prepare and hold the Russia International Forum and Exhibition a month later. The exhibition seeks to demonstrate the country’s most significant accomplishments, positive dynamic in regional development, as well as to promote international cooperation.Building JetsRussian state corporation Rostec is presenting its cutting-edge achievements in aircraft and engine building in the "Made By Us" pavilion.Game screens also show the real workshop, where the Ilyushin Il-114 and the Irkut MC-21 airliners are manufactured.Flying a HelicopterRostec collaborated with the Republic of Buryatia (Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District) and introduced a mock Mil Mi-8 (also goes by Mil Mi-17) helicopter cockpit. The impromptu cabin, made at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (JSC Russian Helicopters), welcomes visitors to take control of the legendary craft. Picturesque aerial views of Taiga forests and Lake Baikal will make you feel like a real pilot.Amber MiningKaliningrad region (westernmost region of the country) has its own stand here. The Kaliningrad amber combine (part of Rostec) shows off an interactive amber quarry layout. With the help of a controlled mini excavator, anyone can try to extract, sift and keep a piece of prehistoric "Baltic gold." Today, 90% of the world’s amber reserves are located there.360° Movie TheatreRostec presents a brand-new 360° panorama cinema. A short film shows the entire chain of developing new models, from prototype to manufacturing the final product. The viewer can learn about Rostec latest developments, such as Irkut MC-21 medium-range airliner, PD-14 engine, BAS-200 cargo drone, Ansat light multipurpose helicopter, and Jupiter-30 unmanned dump truck.Rostec Executive Director Oleg Evtushenko notes that today, the state corporation is Russia’s industrial backbone, producing high-tech premium quality products."We simultaneously implement most vital projects in several strategic areas. For example, in civil aviation, microelectronics, and power engineering. We also prioritize fulfilling the needs of the Russian armed forces in modern and effective weapons. Thanks to the Russia Expo, visitors can learn more about the latest achievements we have to offer," Evtushenko said.Extracting OilRosneft (Russian oil company) invites visitors to its pavilion where they can extract oil via VR, based on real physics, of course. Natalia Mincheva, Rosneft VP, and Anastasia Bondarenko, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, were in attendance.Rosneft fields contain oil of almost all shades imagined, brown, yellow, green, and translucent. Exhibition guests will be able to see flasks with real oil samples and learn what substances affect its color, which deposits are considered more valuable, which rare elements and chemical compounds can be extracted from different types of oil.Experiencing VRFurthermore, Rosneft exposition has a VR space, where people can tour the company. Using VR glasses and interactive screens, anyone can step into the shoes of an oil rig operator working on land and sea shelf sites. The Exhibition also welcomes visitors to join oil-related trivia games.Operating a Speed TrainRussian Railways company (RZD) offers to run a Lastochka (lit. the bird “swallow”) high-speed train simulation and sort freight cars at the station. Experienced RZD instructors are there to help.The “Marshalling Yard” game simulator shows children and grownups alike how cargo operations run. "The player needs to properly sort out the wagons using a remote simulation," RZD explained.Apart from getting to know some technological and industrial advances, attendees have a chance to get a glimpse into the vibrant cultures of hundreds of ethnic groups living in present day Russia. The guests of the Exhibition will be able to get acquired with the traditions, customs and national cuisine of the 89 regions.

