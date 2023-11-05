https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/russia-repels-attack-in-donetsk-direction-killing-up-to-235-ukrainian-troops-1114741291.html

Russia Repels Attack in Donetsk Direction, Killing Up to 235 Ukrainian Troops

The Russian armed forces repelled one attack by Ukraine near the city of Artemovsk over the past day, eliminating up to 235 Ukrainian troops and destroying eight pieces of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern group of [Russian] forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled an attack […] near the village of Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, and defeated troops […] near the villages of Krasnoe, Vasukevka, Rozdolevka and Klishcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The total Ukrainian losses in this area were up to 235 troops, two armored combat vehicles and six vehicles," the ministry said. In the Southern Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army, eliminating up to 135 servicepeople and two pieces of equipment, the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russia repelled three attacks by Ukrainian forces near the villages of Verbovoe and Robotnoe, eliminating up to 45 soldiers and two tanks, the ministry said. In the Kherson direction, Kiev lost more than 60 soldiers and several pieces of equipment, the ministry said. Meanwhile, in the Kupyansk direction Russia repelled two attacks near the village of Synkevka, destroying more than 30 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. In the Dnepropetrovsk region, Russian forces destroyed a depot of Ukrainian air force equipment, while also hitting aircraft at Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava region, and Russian air defense forces intercepted 13 Storm Shadow and Neptune missiles overnight, the ministry said.

