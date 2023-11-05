https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/us-officials-advise-israel-on-how-to-reduce-civilian-casualties-in-gaza-strip---reports-1114733954.html

US Officials Advise Israel on How to Reduce Civilian Casualties in Gaza Strip - Reports

US officials have privately outlined to Israel a number of steps to reduce civilian casualties in the Jewish country's ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip by taking a "more deliberate" approach in their operations and using smaller bombs to target Hamas's tunnel infrastructure, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the "concrete steps" that the US believed Israel should take to "minimize" the death of civilians, but he did not specify the exact measures, the newspaper reported on Saturday. Blinken delivered the same message during his meeting with six Arab leaders in the Jordanian capital city on Saturday, the report said. Meanwhile, US officials said that a number of discussions had taken place to advise Israel to take a "more deliberate approach" in their operations to reduce civilian casualties, including improving the process of targeting Hamas leaders by gathering more intelligence data on the group's command and control networks before launching strikes, using smaller bombs to hit the tunnel network and deploying the Israel Defense Forces' ground units to separate civilian population centers from possible places of accumulation of the Palestinian group's members, the report also said. On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Palestinian Authority met in Jordan's Amman to coordinate their efforts to end Israel's conflict with Hamas. The ministers also met with Blinken to present a common stance on the Gaza–Israel conflict. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip, and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.

