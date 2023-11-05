https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-aviation-assets-at-mirgorod-air-base-1114745042.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aviation Assets at Mirgorod Air Base

Russian air and missile forces, drone crews, and artillery units have struck Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 133 regions over the past day, including a depot of aircraft missiles in Dnepropetrovsk and jet fighters in the Poltava region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Amid growing concerns about Ukraine's military "stalemate," with both US and European officials questioning Ukraine's ability to make progress on the battlefield, they are now pushing for diplomatic negotiations. Nevertheless, Russian forces continue their activities within the designated special military operation zone."At the Dnepr airfield, Russian forces destroyed the storage facility for air-to-air combat equipment of the Ukrainian Air Force. At the Mirgorod airfield, they destroyed fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force on the parking ramps," the Russian ministry said.Meanwhile, Russian air defenses have intercepted 13 Storm Shadow and Neptune cruise missiles and successfully downed 17 Ukrainian drones.The Russian Defense Ministry also provided updates on several fronts:In the Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Battlegroup successfully repelled two attacks by assault units of the 57th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sinkovka (Kharkov region). In addition, they inflicted damage on personnel of the 14th, 32nd, and 67th Mechanized Brigades and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Ivanovka, Zagoruykovka, Kislovka, and Dvurechnoye. Ukrainian forces suffered over 30 casualties in these engagements, as well as the loss of two armored combat vehicles, two military cars, and two self-propelled howitzers, including the Polish-made Krab and Gvozdika.In Krasny Liman direction, forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup successfully repelled an attack by units of the 15th Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard near the village of Grigorovka (DPR). In addition, they pounded Ukrainian troops and military equipment of the 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Chervona Dibrova (LPR), Yampolovka (DPR) and Serebryanskoye forestry. The enemy suffered losses of over 60 soldiers, one armored vehicle and two military vehicles.In the Donetsk direction, the Yug Battlegroup successfully thwarted an attack by the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Bogdanovka (DPR) and defeated units of the 28th and 54th Mechanized Brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Krasnoye, Vasyukovka, Razdolovka and Kleshcheyevka (DPR). Ukrainian forces suffered some 235 casualties in one day, as well as the loss of two armored vehicles and six military vehicles.In the direction of South Donetsk, the Vostok Battlegroup successfully repelled two attacks by units of the 79th Air Assault and 72nd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Novomikhailovka and Nikolskoye (DSR) areas, and hammered both the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near the settlements of Sladkoye and Staromayorskoye. The enemy suffered losses of about 135 soldiers, several armored infantry fighting vehicles and two military vehicles.In the direction of Zaporozhye, Russian forces successfully repelled three attacks of the 117th Mechanized Brigade, the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 3rd Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard in the areas of Verbovoye and Rabotino. In addition, they struck troops and military equipment of the 71st Jaeger, 82nd Air Assault, and 33rd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Some 45 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, along with two tanks, seven armored vehicles, and two pickup trucks destroyed.In the direction of Kherson, the losses of the 35th and 36th Marine Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the villages of Krynki, Vesyoloye and Alekseevsky Island exceeded 60 soldiers, along with two military vehicles, three Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and one Nona self-propelled gun.

