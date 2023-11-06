https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/ukrainian-army-has-run-out-of-cannon-fodder---former-us-envoy-1114755419.html

Ukrainian Army Has 'Run Out of Cannon Fodder' - Former US Envoy

The Ukrainian army has run out of cannon fodder for an offensive, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman said in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue works.

The Ukrainian Army has run out of cannon fodder for an offensive, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman said in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue works.In his view, Ukraine "could lose" even more territory. As Freeman noted, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' failures on the battlefield have exposed "serious disagreements" within NATO. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West no longer has enough Ukrainian cannon fodder and they are thinking about Lithuanians and Poles.In early October, Putin said that Kiev's offensive had failed, that the enemy's attempts to advance had failed, and that the Ukrainian military had been halted and pushed back to its original positions, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 90,000-plus casualties.

