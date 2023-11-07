https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/goldman-sachs-forecast-market-upswing-unveiled-at-hong-kong-finance-summit--1114782193.html

Goldman Sachs Forecast Market Upswing Unveiled at Hong Kong Finance Summit

Goldman Sachs Forecast Market Upswing Unveiled at Hong Kong Finance Summit

Finance and investment experts have prioritized preserving Hong Kong's status as a financial hub and supporting the channeling of substantial funds into the country. This move contrasts with Western concerns over a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong, running from November 6 to 8, features prominent executives like Ken Griffin, David Solomon, and James Gorman. The summit's theme "Living With Complexity" addresses the need to boost confidence against challenges such as Covid-19 restrictions, political issues, financial sector job cuts, and the emigration of highly skilled professionals.Government Policies and Economic ForecastsBy September's end, over 180,000 applied to Hong Kong's talent program, with 100,000 approved and 70,000+ relocated, reports Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Chan also revised Hong Kong's 2023 economic growth forecast to over 3 percent, noting slower-than-expected recovery. President Xi Jinping reaffirms Hong Kong's role as a financial hub, with plans to enhance trade and economic integration with mainland China. Eddie Yue of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority hints at possible easing of financial regulations amid a housing market slump and stable mortgage default rates, despite a significant drop in property prices since 2021.Corporate Strategies and DevelopmentsCapital Market Outlook and Corporate Capital NeedsGoldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicts an improved environment for capital markets in the upcoming year as investors adjust to new valuation benchmarks and financing costs. He believes healthy capital markets can persist even with a 5 percent interest rate environment but acknowledges that a period of rest and acceptance is necessary. Solomon also mentioned that companies will need capital to enter public markets in 2024 after a period of closure.Earlier predictions had placed growth between 3.5 to 5.5 percent, later adjusted to 4 to 5 percent. Chan believes current measures to stimulate the property market are adequate, though the global economic climate will influence their effectiveness.Global Investment Landscape and Economic InsightsKen Griffin of Citadel has stressed the significance of China for investors, the uncertain effects of deglobalization on inflation, and concerns over US government spending and its impact on the deficit and future generations. Meanwhile, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher highlighted the risks posed by shadow banks, which now contain half the world's financial assets, and flagged the possibility of a fiduciary crisis, though he also noted that economic fundamentals remain solid with improving debt conditions and opportunities in the property market.Deputy Governor Zhang Qingsong of China's central bank is optimistic about the economy but notes concerns with real estate and debt. Bridgewater's Bob Prince thinks markets are downplaying the persistence of tight monetary policies in the US and Europe. Deutsche Bank's CEO, Christian Sewing, warns that market stability may be at risk amid geopolitical and economic pressures.Investment Trends and Regional DynamicsNicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., expects a surge of investments from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds into China, projecting growth from $40 billion to $1 trillion. At a forum, he indicated these funds aim to increase their assets from $4 trillion to $10 trillion, with about 10 percent designated for China. He highlighted Hong Kong's strategic position as a gateway for these investments, despite a decrease in investments from Western Europe and the US, and did not comment on potential Hong Kong listings for Saudi Aramco and Didi.Jenny Johnson, President of Franklin Templeton Investments, sees opportunity in China's market and suggests investors consider long-term rates in high-yield bonds or private credit, anticipating a halt in the US Federal Reserve's rate hikes. China's Vice Premier He Lifeng proposes Hong Kong expand economic ties with ASEAN and the Middle East. Hanneke Smits from BNY Mellon Corp. advises adding fixed income and credit to portfolios, citing favorable high-yield conditions despite uncertainty about yield peaks.However, the global economy is shifting due to technology, changing consumer preferences, and geopolitical factors. Evolving consumer demands are altering global trade patterns and economic dynamics. Additionally, geopolitical tensions like the US trade sanctions on China, which began intensifying in 2018, underscore these changes. These sanctions include bans on Huawei systems, restrictions on Chinese military companies, and sanctions on individuals. The Biden Administration has also implemented a policy of limiting semiconductor sales to impede China's tech growth. This policy highlights the deepening economic rifts.

