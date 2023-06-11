https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/does-sp-500-rally-herald-bull-market-or-stock-buyback-1111066010.html

Does S&P 500 Rally Herald Bull Market or Stock Buyback?

Does S&P 500 Rally Herald Bull Market or Stock Buyback?

The S&P 500 closed over 20% above its lows from October 2022 last Thursday, triggering the question whether it is a harbinger of a bull market. One should take the latest development with a grain of salt, US economist Mark Frost told Sputnik's Final Countdown podcast.

The 20% threshold passed by the S&P 500 earlier this week has prompted a heated debate over whether happy days are here again following months of gloomy prognoses of a looming recession and credit crunch. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to curb inflation, thus increasing borrowing costs and slowing the economy down. The recent unemployment figures sent mixed signals, while massive layoffs by leading tech companies spelled trouble for the market. Even though some financial experts warn that the bull market impact is short-lived, others insist that stocks will go higher. Should one believe these optimists?As per Frost, the general public invests to get a return that exceeds inflation. That's the entire purpose of investing, he underscored.As per Frost, inflation in the US is a self-inflicted problem that is eating away at the people's income. At the same time, corporations are now sitting on liquidity which is sometimes used to stock "buybacks." Usually, companies sell stock to investors in order to raise capital. However, when companies have extra capital they go to the secondary market and buy their stock back. Sometimes they are doing so to raise the value of their shares. Sometimes, they want to create an atmosphere of optimism. According to some estimates, US companies spent a whopping $1 trillion for their own stock buybacks in 2022.For more of Mark Frost's exclusive analysis on the US economy, check out the full episode of The Final Countdown podcast.

