Russia-China Trade Up 27.7% in 10 Months of 2023

Trade turnover between Russia and China in January-October 2023 increased by 27.7% and amounted to $196.48 billion, according to the data of the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.

2023-11-07T05:40+0000

China delivered goods worth $90.076 billion to Russia in the reporting period, 52.2% higher than during the same period in 2022, and deliveries from Russia to China increased by 12.4% to $106.405 billion.Separately, in October, trade turnover between the two countries reached nearly $19.8 billion, with Russia exporting $11.1 billion of goods to China and purchasing $8.68 billion of goods.By the end of 2022, trade turnover between the partners grew by 29.3% to a record $190.271 billion.The leaders of Russia and China had earlier set a goal of doubling trade turnover, bringing it from $100 billion a year in 2018 to $200 billion by 2024. After talks between leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing on 4 February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Chinese president outlined a new target of $250 billion a year.

