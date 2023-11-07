https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russia-to-continue-contacts-with-palestine-israel-egypt-on-gaza-aid---kremlin-1114786024.html

Russia to Continue Contacts With Palestine, Israel, Egypt on Gaza Aid - Kremlin

Russia will continue contacts with Palestine, Israel and Egypt on the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, but situation remains difficult for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has said that two special flights has delivered 60 tonnes of humanitarian cargo for residents of the Gaza Strip, including food and personal care products. Peskov told reporters that many other countries also provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. The spokesman added that contacts with Palestine, Israel and Egypt are happening on the daily bases, but communication on the highest level is not planned yet.It is extremely important for Russia to see that humanitarian pauses are put in place in the Gaza Strip, the needs of civilians are met and Russian citizens are given the opportunity to leave the war-ravaged exclave, Peskov said."Understandably, the Israeli army's military operation is underway. It is very important for us in this situation that humanitarian pauses be ensured. It is very important for us that the humanitarian needs of the civilian population of Gaza are met. It is important for us, of course, that Russian citizens are given the opportunity to leave the territory of Gaza. And that is what our diplomats are working for," Peskov told reporters.Many people are willing to leave Gaza, and Russia remains in contact with "all the parties that have to coordinate this," Peskov added.The evacuation is complicated as it requires synchronized humanitarian pauses and a "permission from the Egyptian side to enter the territory of Israel, which also has its own requirements," the spokesman said.The situation in the Middle East remains tense and is catastrophic from the humanitarian point of view, Peskov said.

