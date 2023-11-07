https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russia-to-continue-contacts-with-palestine-israel-egypt-on-gaza-aid---kremlin-1114786024.html
Russia to Continue Contacts With Palestine, Israel, Egypt on Gaza Aid - Kremlin
Russia to Continue Contacts With Palestine, Israel, Egypt on Gaza Aid - Kremlin
Russia will continue contacts with Palestine, Israel and Egypt on the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, but situation remains difficult for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2023-11-07T10:23+0000
2023-11-07T10:23+0000
2023-11-07T10:23+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
dmitry peskov
palestinians
egypt
israel
russia
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has said that two special flights has delivered 60 tonnes of humanitarian cargo for residents of the Gaza Strip, including food and personal care products. Peskov told reporters that many other countries also provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. The spokesman added that contacts with Palestine, Israel and Egypt are happening on the daily bases, but communication on the highest level is not planned yet.It is extremely important for Russia to see that humanitarian pauses are put in place in the Gaza Strip, the needs of civilians are met and Russian citizens are given the opportunity to leave the war-ravaged exclave, Peskov said."Understandably, the Israeli army's military operation is underway. It is very important for us in this situation that humanitarian pauses be ensured. It is very important for us that the humanitarian needs of the civilian population of Gaza are met. It is important for us, of course, that Russian citizens are given the opportunity to leave the territory of Gaza. And that is what our diplomats are working for," Peskov told reporters.Many people are willing to leave Gaza, and Russia remains in contact with "all the parties that have to coordinate this," Peskov added.The evacuation is complicated as it requires synchronized humanitarian pauses and a "permission from the Egyptian side to enter the territory of Israel, which also has its own requirements," the spokesman said.The situation in the Middle East remains tense and is catastrophic from the humanitarian point of view, Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/israels-traditionally-pacifist-ultra-orthodox-jews-swell-idfs-ranks-amid-gaza-war-1114771515.html
egypt
israel
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine, israel, egypt on gaza, humanitarian aid, gaza strip, delivering humanitarian aid
palestine, israel, egypt on gaza, humanitarian aid, gaza strip, delivering humanitarian aid
Russia to Continue Contacts With Palestine, Israel, Egypt on Gaza Aid - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue contacts with Palestine, Israel and Egypt on the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, but situation remains difficult for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has said that two special flights has delivered 60 tonnes of humanitarian cargo for residents of the Gaza Strip, including food and personal care products.
Peskov told reporters that many other countries also provide humanitarian assistance
to Palestinians.
“Unfortunately, as of now, a very limited amount of aid can be delivered there and only through the territory of Egypt, only through the Rafah checkpoint, which operates in a very limited mode and, unfortunately, aid in the required amount simply cannot be delivered there now. But of course, the Russian side will continue all contacts with the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the Egyptians in order to further seek the opportunity to ensure the direction of such assistance," Peskov said.
The spokesman added that contacts with Palestine, Israel and Egypt are happening on the daily bases, but communication on the highest level is not planned yet.
It is extremely important for Russia to see that humanitarian pauses are put in place in the Gaza Strip, the needs of civilians are met and Russian citizens are given the opportunity to leave the war-ravaged exclave, Peskov said.
"Understandably, the Israeli army's military operation is underway. It is very important for us in this situation that humanitarian pauses be ensured. It is very important for us that the humanitarian needs of the civilian population of Gaza are met. It is important for us, of course, that Russian citizens are given the opportunity to leave the territory of Gaza. And that is what our diplomats are working for," Peskov told reporters.
Many people are willing to leave Gaza
, and Russia remains in contact with "all the parties that have to coordinate this," Peskov added.
The evacuation is complicated as it requires synchronized humanitarian pauses and a "permission from the Egyptian side to enter the territory of Israel, which also has its own requirements," the spokesman said.
The situation in the Middle East remains tense and is catastrophic from the humanitarian point of view, Peskov said.
“The situation [in the Middle East] remains extremely tense and, from a humanitarian point of view, is catastrophic,” the spokesman told reporters.