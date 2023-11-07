https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/six-people-killed-by-ukrainian-himars-strike-on-donetsk-1114797833.html
Six People Killed by Ukrainian HIMARS Strike on Donetsk
Six People Killed by Ukrainian HIMARS Strike on Donetsk
Six people have been killed and eleven more injured as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the Voroshilovsky district of the city of Donetsk
2023-11-07T17:21+0000
2023-11-07T17:21+0000
2023-11-07T18:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
dpr
ukraine
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f5a952dc604818021a0c666bdd1573.jpg
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling of the Voroshilovsky district along the Chelyuskintsev Street, the building of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was hit, ceilings collapsed. Six people were killed," Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used HIMARS systems to carry out the atrocious attack, hitting the city three times - on top of other bombardments that occurred over the day, which injured one person and damaged a residential building and hospital.Constant deadly attacks on the people of Donbass and refusal of Ukraine to solve the crisis peacefully were among the main reasons which prompted the Russian special operation, which saw the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - joining Russian Federation via a popular vote. From the start of the escalation in 2014 to the beginning of 2022, several thousand people were killed across Donbass as a result of Ukrainian strikes.
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a65558ddc044189f4ad7a4239b3f11c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
himars strike on donetsk
Six People Killed by Ukrainian HIMARS Strike on Donetsk
17:21 GMT 07.11.2023 (Updated: 18:06 GMT 07.11.2023)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Six people have been killed and eleven more injured as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the Voroshilovsky district of the city of Donetsk, according to the DPR authorities.
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling of the Voroshilovsky district along the Chelyuskintsev Street, the building of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was hit, ceilings collapsed. Six people were killed," Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.
According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used HIMARS
systems to carry out the atrocious attack, hitting the city three times - on top of other bombardments that occurred over the day, which injured one person and damaged a residential building and hospital.
Constant deadly attacks on the people of Donbass and refusal of Ukraine to solve the crisis peacefully were among the main reasons which prompted the Russian special operation, which saw the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - joining Russian Federation via a popular vote.
From the start of the escalation in 2014 to the beginning of 2022, several thousand people were killed across Donbass as a result of Ukrainian strikes.