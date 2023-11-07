https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/us-invites-russia-and-other-apec-economies-to-san-francisco-summit-1114780844.html

US Invites Russia and Other APEC Economies to San Francisco Summit

The United States has invited all members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), including Russia, Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Matt Murray said.

The United States has invited all members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), including Russia, APEC's Senior Official Matt Murray said.On the question of the US sending a formal invitation to Russia, Murray underscored the commitment Washington made when it offered to host the APEC Summit.Hosting the summit aligns with the spirit and principles of APEC as well as with adhering to US regulations, including considerations related to sanctions, Murray said.The US will host the APEC summit in San Francisco under the theme "Building a Future of Sustainability and Resilience for Everyone." Since it was founded in 1989, APEC has been a crucial platform to promote trade, investment and sustainable growth in the increasingly interconnected Asia-Pacific region.

