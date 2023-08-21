https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/us-continuously-engages-in-anti-russia-rhetoric-in-apec-says-envoy-1112746800.html
US Continuously Engages in Anti-Russia Rhetoric in APEC, Says Envoy
The US continuously uses anti-Russian rhetoric at APEC, said a Russian official after high-ranking officials and ministers at the third summit in Seattle.
SEATTLE (Sputnik) - The United States continuously uses anti-Russian rhetoric at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) while prompting many other delegations to anticipate the day that this obsession finally ends, Ambassador-at-Large, Senior Official in APEC from Russia, Marat Berdyev, told Sputnik.
"The United States still cannot give up anti-Russian rhetoric in the APEC format. The most faithful allies obediently echo them," Berdyev said. "However, these escapades are gradually fizzling out. An obedient minority echoes Washington's microphone. On the sidelines, many delegations admit that they are looking forward to the end of this American obsession."
In 2022, Berdyev noted, the Thai presidency made every possible effort to prevent the forum from taking illegitimate decisions that circumvent the fundamental principle of consensus.
"Today, however, we are witnessing an absolutely opposite approach, which bears little resemblance to the usual collegial principle of APEC functioning," he added.
Berdyev spoke after high-ranking officials and ministers held meetings in Seattle where they addressed food security and energy matters among other issues as part of the third Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will take place in San Francisco in November.