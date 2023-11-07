https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/you-lie-like-you-breathe-internet-tears-into-von-der-leyens-hypocrisy-1114785333.html

'You Lie Like You Breathe': Internet Tears Into Von der Leyen's Hypocrisy

Ursula von der Leyen was excoriated on the internet for her remarks in Brussels, where she called Russia "rogue,"with the EC president dubbed “the most lying woman in Europe."

"Bleeding heart” Ursula von der Leyen was excoriated on the internet for her remarks in Brussels on Monday.Netizens scathingly dubbed the president of the European Commission “the most mendacious woman in Europe,” and lamented the absence of any “strategic thinking in Brussels”.“Whether we face a rogue Russia, a boiling Middle East or a fragmented global economy, the core of Europe's response must stay the same,” quipped Von der Leyen during the annual EU Ambassadors' conference in Brussels.The European Commission President proceeded to bandy about such terms as 'engagement', 'strategic thinking' and 'unity of action' as she laid out the EU’s vision of the future for Gaza, at present being pummeled to a pulp as part of the Palestine-Israel conflict.Von der Leyen announced further increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the death toll is now believed to be close to 10.000, by another €25 million. Speaking from the rostrum of the EU that has officially embraced the stance supporting Israel's right to self-defense, Von der Leyen took a moment to say that, "Our hearts bleed at the images of small children pulled out from under the rubble."But people on the internet called out Von der Leyen as one who had given Israel “the green light to exterminate children and women in Gaza,” while having the gall to describe Russia as a “rogue” state in its treatment of Ukraine. Its worth noting that the EU has allocated billions in aid to further fuel the continuing NATO proxy war being fought there against Russia. The thread of comments on social media under the EU president's post referred to her as “Von der Lyin,” and “Ursula von der Liar,” saying she had the tendency to “lie like you breathe”.Internet users reminded that wielding "double standards," and "selectively applied" tags were all part and parcel in Brussels.

