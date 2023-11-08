https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/modern-warfare-t-80bv-flying-tanks-dominate-the-battlefield-1114809708.html

Modern Warfare: T-80BV 'Flying Tanks' Dominate the Battlefield

Russia's T-80BV "flying tanks" have shown what they are made of in the special military operation zone, a tank commander of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Battlegroup Zapad, known by the code name "Fifth," told Sputnik.

The T-80 main battle tank was developed as an evolution of the T-64A and entered service in 1976. The distinguishing characteristic setting it apart from other Soviet tank models is its use of a unified gas turbine engine, earning it the moniker "flying".A soldier that goes by the code name "Cap" explained that this tank is called the "Flying Tank" and that it has performed superbly in combat in the special military operation zone.The most modern modification of this tank is the T-80BVM, produced by Omsktransmash (a subsidiary of OJSC UralVagonZavod, the Russian machine-building company located in Nizhny Tagil, Russia) as a result of a major overhaul of the T-80BV, which has been in service since 1985.This latest version features an upgraded GTD-1250 engine with 1250 hp, equipped with the Relikt modular dynamic protection system and anti-cumulative grids. The battle weight of the tank is 46 tons. Unlike its diesel counterparts, this tank will start in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees and can accelerate to 80 kilometers per hour in a straight line.

