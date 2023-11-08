https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/modern-warfare-t-80bv-flying-tanks-dominate-the-battlefield-1114809708.html
Modern Warfare: T-80BV 'Flying Tanks' Dominate the Battlefield
Russia's T-80BV "flying tanks" have shown what they are made of in the special military operation zone, a tank commander of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Battlegroup Zapad, known by the code name "Fifth," told Sputnik.
The most modern modification of this tank is the T-80BVM, produced by Omsktransmash (a subsidiary of OJSC UralVagonZavod, the Russian machine-building company located in Nizhny Tagil, Russia) as a result of a major overhaul of the T-80BV, which has been in service since 1985.This latest version features an upgraded GTD-1250 engine with 1250 hp, equipped with the Relikt modular dynamic protection system and anti-cumulative grids. The battle weight of the tank is 46 tons. Unlike its diesel counterparts, this tank will start in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees and can accelerate to 80 kilometers per hour in a straight line.
The T-80 main battle tank was developed as an evolution of the T-64A and entered service in 1976. The distinguishing characteristic setting it apart from other Soviet tank models is its use of a unified gas turbine engine, earning it the moniker "flying".
"We have been working together for about four months. Our vehicle is the T-80 BVM, the latest modification, rightly called a sniper tank. Theoretically, it can engage targets at a range of 5 kilometers, simply put, it can 'send a shell through a window leaf'," the commander explained.
A soldier that goes by the code name "Cap"
explained that this tank is called the "Flying Tank"
and that it has performed superbly in combat
in the special military operation zone.
"It is a fantastic 'ride', goes fast and is called the 'Flying Tank' due to its powerful engine with an output of over 1,000 cubic inches, hence the moniker. It's equipped with advanced technology that independently calculates air temperature, weather conditions, projectile weight, wind, and more. All that's left is to locate and fire. No one can escape it," said Cap.
The most modern modification of this tank is the T-80BVM, produced by Omsktransmash (a subsidiary of OJSC UralVagonZavod, the Russian machine-building company located in Nizhny Tagil, Russia) as a result of a major overhaul of the T-80BV
, which has been in service since 1985.
This latest version features an upgraded GTD-1250 engine
with 1250 hp, equipped with the Relikt modular dynamic protection system
and anti-cumulative grids. The battle weight of the tank is 46 tons. Unlike its diesel counterparts, this tank will start in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees and can accelerate to 80 kilometers per hour in a straight line.