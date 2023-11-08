https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/ukraine-suffers-up-to-235-military-casualties-in-donetsk-direction---russian-ministry-1114818176.html
The Ukrainian military lost up to 235 soldiers as killed or injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shot down five aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, including one Su-27, two MiG-29s and two Su-25s, the Defense Ministry reported in the latest update on the progress of the special military operation. In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces successfully repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the Timkovka settlement, while in the direction of Krasny Liman, Ukrainian troops and military equipment suffered significant losses. The total number of casualties among the Ukrainian forces was 90. In the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 280 casualties, including both killed and wounded. In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Bogatyr. Meanwhile, over the past day, Russian forces repelled three separate attacks by Ukrainian troops near Rabotino and Novoprokopovka in the direction of Zaporozhye. Kiev regime losses included up to 80 soldiers, three tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles. In the Kherson region, about 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in action.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Kiev’s summer counteroffensive attempt as a total failure, which racked up a total death toll of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukraine Suffers up to 235 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - Russian Ministry
13:05 GMT 08.11.2023 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 08.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military lost up to 235 soldiers as killed or injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shot down five aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, including one Su-27, two MiG-29s and two Su-25s, the Defense Ministry reported in the latest update on the progress of the special military operation.
“The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 235 military personnel killed and injured, three armored combat vehicles, four cars,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost up to 145 service people in the South Donetsk direction.
In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces successfully repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the Timkovka settlement, while in the direction of Krasny Liman, Ukrainian troops and military equipment suffered significant losses. The total number of casualties among the Ukrainian forces was 90.
In the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 280 casualties, including both killed and wounded. In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Bogatyr.
Meanwhile, over the past day, Russian forces repelled three separate attacks by Ukrainian troops near Rabotino and Novoprokopovka in the direction of Zaporozhye. Kiev regime losses included up to 80 soldiers, three tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles.
In the Kherson region, about 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in action.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Kiev’s summer counteroffensive attempt as a total failure
, which racked up a total death toll of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers.