International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/ceasefire-in-gaza-depends-on-us-as-washington-fully-controls-conflict---hamas-1114835689.html
Ceasefire in Gaza Depends on US as Washington 'Fully Controls' Conflict - Hamas
Ceasefire in Gaza Depends on US as Washington 'Fully Controls' Conflict - Hamas
A ceasefire in Gaza depends on the United States as it "fully controls" the Middle East conflict, Hamas Political Bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouq said on Thursday.
2023-11-09T09:01+0000
2023-11-09T09:01+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
hamas
us
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e61e908bc2ec4af045ac92ec4b0e47.jpg
"The ceasefire depends on the US. The US is the main supporter of Israel: American drones are in the skies over Gaza, military ships are off the Palestinian coast. They supply both arms and money. They also provide political cover for the process. All the states in the region are under pressure to save Israel. That is why the ceasefire depends on the US. If the US administration wanted the ceasefire, it would have been reached by now," Marzouq said in an interview with Turkish newspaper. The official added that Hamas expected Islamic countries to take practical measures in the crisis, up to and including cutting off oil supplies to Israel. At the same time, the US is threatening regional countries so they do not impose sanctions on Israel, Marzouq said. "We are well aware of the fact that in the past, during the wars in the Middle East, an oil embargo was imposed to support the Arab actions. Today, it is possible to cut off oil supplies to those who help this Zionist structure. The Arab and Muslim states can take more steps towards a ceasefire. The Islamic states should not stop with statements and condemnations. Practical steps must be taken," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-main-instigator-of-coups-terrorism-and-assassinations-around-world---media-commentator-1112710064.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/aftermath-of-israels-strike-on-gaza-apartment-building-1114756031.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_254:0:2983:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fab87c268f5013fbff3f653db899fed6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, israel-palestinian crisis, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east violence, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence
hamas, israel-palestinian crisis, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east violence, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence

Ceasefire in Gaza Depends on US as Washington 'Fully Controls' Conflict - Hamas

09:01 GMT 09.11.2023
© AP Photo / Jonathan ErnstОбращение Джо Байдена к гражданам США из Овального кабинета Белого дома
Обращение Джо Байдена к гражданам США из Овального кабинета Белого дома - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
© AP Photo / Jonathan Ernst
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A ceasefire in Gaza depends on the United States as it "fully controls" the Middle East conflict, Hamas Political Bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouq said on Thursday.
"The ceasefire depends on the US. The US is the main supporter of Israel: American drones are in the skies over Gaza, military ships are off the Palestinian coast. They supply both arms and money. They also provide political cover for the process. All the states in the region are under pressure to save Israel. That is why the ceasefire depends on the US. If the US administration wanted the ceasefire, it would have been reached by now," Marzouq said in an interview with Turkish newspaper.
Столкновение полиции со активистами партии Tehreek-e-Insaf, протестующими против ареста бывшего премьера Пакистана Имрана Хана - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Analysis
US Main Instigator of Coups, Terrorism, and Assassinations Around World - Media Commentator
18 August, 16:12 GMT
The official added that Hamas expected Islamic countries to take practical measures in the crisis, up to and including cutting off oil supplies to Israel. At the same time, the US is threatening regional countries so they do not impose sanctions on Israel, Marzouq said.
"We are well aware of the fact that in the past, during the wars in the Middle East, an oil embargo was imposed to support the Arab actions. Today, it is possible to cut off oil supplies to those who help this Zionist structure. The Arab and Muslim states can take more steps towards a ceasefire. The Islamic states should not stop with statements and condemnations. Practical steps must be taken," he added.
The aftermath of Israel's strike on a Gaza apartment building - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2023
Multimedia
Aftermath of Israel's Strike on Gaza Apartment Building
6 November, 11:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала