LIVE UPDATES: Jordan Opposes External Administration of Gaza Strip in Future - Foreign Ministry

Jordan Opposes External Administration of Gaza Strip in Future

Jordan opposes any idea of external governance of the Gaza Strip in the future, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Earlier, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said Gaza's future should be determined by the Palestinians themselves, but the structure of administering the region after the end of the current conflict with Israel has not been determined yet.

"Jordan rejects any talk of post-war Gaza administration through Arab or non-Arab forces," Safadi said as quoted by Petra news agency.

He said a political solution and a comprehensive and just peace are needed, ensuring the realization of the Palestinians' rights and the creation of their independent state.