Middle East is ablaze since October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. It triggered harsh response from Tel Aviv, which introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and started to conduct indiscriminate strikes. Lately, Israeli army launched an expanded ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.
gaza strip
israel
The aftermath of Israel's strike on a Gaza apartment building - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Jordan Opposes External Administration of Gaza Strip in Future - Foreign Ministry

05:23 GMT 09.11.2023
Being updated
Middle East is ablaze since October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. It triggered harsh response from Tel Aviv, which introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and started to conduct indiscriminate strikes. Lately, Israeli army launched an expanded ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.
According to the latest data from the IDF, Hamas has lost control of the North Gaza while casualties escalate. The Gaza Health Ministry estimates that more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's anti-Hamas operation. Israeli losses are reported to be around 1,300 people, both civilian and military personnel.
Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Wednesday that the situation of the people of the Middle East today is the most dangerous even in the context of 56 years of occupation, and the situation in Gaza is "a living nightmare."
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
05:31 GMT 09.11.2023
Houthis Shot Down US Reaper Drone- Reports
04:41 GMT 09.11.2023
Jordan Opposes External Administration of Gaza Strip in Future
Jordan opposes any idea of external governance of the Gaza Strip in the future, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.
Earlier, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said Gaza's future should be determined by the Palestinians themselves, but the structure of administering the region after the end of the current conflict with Israel has not been determined yet.
"Jordan rejects any talk of post-war Gaza administration through Arab or non-Arab forces," Safadi said as quoted by Petra news agency.
He said a political solution and a comprehensive and just peace are needed, ensuring the realization of the Palestinians' rights and the creation of their independent state.
