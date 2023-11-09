LIVE UPDATES: Jordan Opposes External Administration of Gaza Strip in Future - Foreign Ministry

According to the latest data from the IDF, Hamas has lost control of the North Gaza while casualties escalate. The Gaza Health Ministry estimates that more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's anti-Hamas operation. Israeli losses are reported to be around 1,300 people, both civilian and military personnel.
Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Wednesday that the situation of the people of the Middle East today is the most dangerous even in the context of 56 years of occupation, and the situation in Gaza is "a living nightmare."
