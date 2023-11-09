https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/the-end-of-the-abrams-tank-era-1114835145.html

The End of the Abrams Tank Era?

The M1 is a “very heavy” Cold War-era tank which weighs twenty tons more than its Russian rival T-90, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.

With numerous reports about characteristics-related shortcomings of the M1 Abrams hitting global headlines, military expert Michael Peck gave his thoughts on what he described as the end of the era of the US Army's main battle tank. Peck noted in an article for a US media oulet that the issue came to the fore as the US is seeking to develop a next-generation light tank – as compared to the 70-ton Abrams - that will be capable of fighting in both Europe and the Pacific.He recalled that the US Army’s last light tank was the M-551 Sheridan, which was an air mobile and air transportable armored vehicle with aluminum armor that weighed only 16 tons. This tank was removed from active service in 1997.Pyne also admitted that he was “a big supporter of using off-the-shelf technology to fill gaps in weapon systems in the US military," adding that the US Marine Corps could buy “hundreds” of the UK­-made Scorpion 2 light tanks.Pyne, for his part, noted in this vein that the Abrams is “a very heavy tank that is over twenty tons heavier than its modern Soviet T-72 and T-90 opponents.”He noted that “there have been many proposals to replace the Abrams with a new tank model” since the 1990s. According to him, all these proposals have been canceled, “forcing the US Army to upgrade existing Abrams tank models with more advanced electronic systems while relying on the same armor and firepower capabilities.”

