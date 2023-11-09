https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/us-will-never-let-australia-back-out-of-confrontation-with-china-1114837925.html

US Will Never Let Australia Back Out of Confrontation With China

US Will Never Let Australia Back Out of Confrontation With China

Former Australian PM Gough Whitlam was removed from office by the representative of the British monarchy after he pulled Australian troops out of Vietnam. His present-day successor is now marching into confrontation with Beijing.

2023-11-09T15:26+0000

2023-11-09T15:26+0000

2023-11-09T15:26+0000

china

us

australia

aukus

analysis

anthony albanese

kevin rudd

gavin newsom

united kingdom (uk)

labor party (australia)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112107080_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b87195a5400ea5c1f310d5efeed9002b.jpg

Australia's prime minister dare not step out of line with the US and UK over China for fear of being removed from office, says a peace activist.Peace campaigner KJ Noh told Sputnik that Australian Labor Party PM Anthony Albanese would have had have the fate of his predecessors on his mind on his trip to Beijing earlier this week to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping.Whitlam was the Labor Party prime minister from 1972 to 1975 who ended Australia's often-overlooked involvement in the Vietnam War. After opposition parties in the Senate blocked his government's budget, Whitlam was controversially removed from office by Sir John Kerr — then serving as governor-general and British queen Elizabeth II's representative as head of state — and replaced by opposition Liberal Party leader Malcolm Fraser acting as interim PM.Rudd, also a former Labor leader, was ousted in an internal leadership challenge in 2010 after three years as PM.The commentator noted that there had been some "warming" of relations between Canberra and Beijing, but argued that was just part of the "good cop, bad cop" game played by the US, UK and Australia.But he stressed that the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) military alliance, which was sealed with an agreement to supply Australia with nuclear-powered, cruise missile-armed fast attack submarines, remained central to the West's confrontational approach to China.But the pundit said the US was not prepared for a full-blown confrontation with China, while it still had its failing proxy fight with Russia and the sudden escalation of the Israel-Palestine confluct on its plate."So they want the China issue to calm down a little bit," he continued. "it's buying time. These are tactical retrenchments. And unless there's massive change in policy and people, I think that we can assume that this train is still headed towards the same direction. It's just kind of stopping for refueling."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/why-merging-aukus-and-nato-would-pose-serious-danger-to-asia-pacific-1112617375.html

china

australia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

aukus us uk australia alliance, western confrontation with china over taiwan, anthony albanese