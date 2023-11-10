https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/polish-opposition-to-nominate-tusk-for-post-of-prime-minister---coalition-agreement-1114866959.html
Polish Opposition to Nominate Tusk for Post of Prime Minister - Coalition Agreement
Polish opposition alliances will nominate Donald Tusk for the post of prime minister, according to the coalition agreement that was signed.
The agreement was signed by three political alliances that entered the Polish parliament after the October 15 elections, namely the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left. Tusk, who already served as a prime minister form 2007 to 2014, leads the Civic Coalition.Three political alliances that entered the Polish parliament after the October 15 elections, namely the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left, on Friday signed a coalition agreement and intend to form a government.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish opposition alliances will nominate Donald Tusk for the post of prime minister, according to the coalition agreement that was signed.
“We are signing the text of the coalition agreement. This is a collection of strong points for cooperation after receiving the opportunity to create a government from the president,” Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Platform and a former prime minister, said, adding that the the political groups are ready to “take responsibility for the future.”