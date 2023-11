https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-ambassador-outraged-by-frances-accusation-regarding-stars-of-david-incident-1114864531.html

Russian Ambassador Outraged by France’s Accusation Regarding Stars of David Incident

Statements made by French Foreign Ministry regarding Russia’s “interference” with the incident with the Stars of David are outrageous and aimed at worsening Moscow-Paris relations, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov stated on Friday.

In late October, in Paris and its suburbs of Saint-Ouen and Aubervilliers, the blue Stars of David were spray-painted on the walls of several residential and office buildings with Jewish residents. Earlier this week, France accused Russia of disinformation campaign and destabilization efforts, claiming that a Russian news agency has been involved in spreading the antisemitism-related scandal.

