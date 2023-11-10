International
Six People Killed in Israel's Strike Near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza - Hospital's Head
Six People Killed in Israel's Strike Near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza - Hospital's Head
Six people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the area adjacent to Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the hospital's director told the local broadcaster on Friday.
"Six people have been killed, and others have been injured during the strike in the area adjacent to the hospital," the director said. He added that the airstrike had been carried out in close proximity to the tent where the journalists were staying. Media reported that Israel's aviation has also carried out airstrikes in areas adjacent to the Indonesia Hospital and Al Rantisi Hospital. Later on Friday, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Israel had damaged the medical facility in the series of strikes. "The attack targeted the area of Talizatar, which is near the Indonesian hospital in Gaza. The Indonesian hospital was hit with a number of physical damages," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhamad Iqbal was quoted as saying by Indonesian news website. He said the ministry had contacted three Indonesian volunteers working at the hospital, adding that they were in good condition. They were in the basement during the attacks. Earlier this week, Israel accused the Indonesian hospital of aiding Hamas and serving as a base for its operations. The Indonesian authorities and hospital officials rejected the accusations.
israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, midest crisis, gaza violence, israel strikes hospital, al shifa hospital israel
israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, midest crisis, gaza violence, israel strikes hospital, al shifa hospital israel

Six People Killed in Israel's Strike Near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza - Hospital's Head

07:40 GMT 10.11.2023
© AP Photo / Abed KhaledWounded Palestinians Ahli Arab hospital at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
Wounded Palestinians Ahli Arab hospital at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© AP Photo / Abed Khaled
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Six people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the area adjacent to Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the hospital's director told the local broadcaster on Friday.
"Six people have been killed, and others have been injured during the strike in the area adjacent to the hospital," the director said.
He added that the airstrike had been carried out in close proximity to the tent where the journalists were staying.
Media reported that Israel's aviation has also carried out airstrikes in areas adjacent to the Indonesia Hospital and Al Rantisi Hospital.
Later on Friday, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Israel had damaged the medical facility in the series of strikes.
"The attack targeted the area of Talizatar, which is near the Indonesian hospital in Gaza. The Indonesian hospital was hit with a number of physical damages," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhamad Iqbal was quoted as saying by Indonesian news website.
He said the ministry had contacted three Indonesian volunteers working at the hospital, adding that they were in good condition. They were in the basement during the attacks.
Earlier this week, Israel accused the Indonesian hospital of aiding Hamas and serving as a base for its operations. The Indonesian authorities and hospital officials rejected the accusations.
