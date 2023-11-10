International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/uk-completes-training-of-over-30000-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1114863737.html
UK Completes Training of Over 30,000 Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
UK Completes Training of Over 30,000 Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
The United Kingdom and its allies have completed training of over 30,000 Ukrainian troops ahead of schedule as part of a multinational training operation, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-11-10T10:47+0000
2023-11-10T10:47+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
uk defense ministry
grant shapps
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113819421_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69dc906981e98e01fde91762de2f10f3.jpg
"Ahead of schedule, the UK-led Op Interflex has reached the milestone of 30,000 recruits trained in the UK since June 2022", the ministry said in a statement. The total number of Ukrainian personnel trained since 2014 has topped 52,000. The British defense ministry called the operation the largest training program for foreign troops in the UK since the Second World War. "Today, NATO ally Romania has also confirmed its involvement, taking the total number of partner nations to ten," the statement read. Other participants are Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia, the ministry specified. The UK has so far supplied Ukraine with main battle tanks, long-range cruise missiles, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and more. Military aid totaled 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in 2022, with the same amount pledged for this year. In September, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev, and planned to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2023. The Kremlin condemns Western military aid to Kiev, saying that it will lead to further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and NATO's direct involvement in it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/former-uk-defense-sec-suggests-ukraine-mobilize-younger-recruits-1113849525.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/ukrainian-women-to-be-zelenskys-new-cannon-fodder-1114818359.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113819421_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b358cc8126a9830a1c237854778cab5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, uk ukraine, uk trains ukraine, ukrainian soldiers trained uk, uk ukraine
ukrainian crisis, uk ukraine, uk trains ukraine, ukrainian soldiers trained uk, uk ukraine

UK Completes Training of Over 30,000 Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

10:47 GMT 10.11.2023
© Photo : press service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCaptured Ukrainian soldiers. File photo
Captured Ukrainian soldiers. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© Photo : press service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and its allies have completed training of over 30,000 Ukrainian troops ahead of schedule as part of a multinational training operation, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Ahead of schedule, the UK-led Op Interflex has reached the milestone of 30,000 recruits trained in the UK since June 2022", the ministry said in a statement.
The total number of Ukrainian personnel trained since 2014 has topped 52,000.
The British defense ministry called the operation the largest training program for foreign troops in the UK since the Second World War.
UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace at a photo op visit to a military training camp where Ukrainian tankers are training to use Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Screengrab of Telegraph video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Military
Former UK Defense Chief Suggests Ukraine Mobilize Younger Recruits
2 October, 06:06 GMT
"Today, NATO ally Romania has also confirmed its involvement, taking the total number of partner nations to ten," the statement read.
Other participants are Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia, the ministry specified.
The UK has so far supplied Ukraine with main battle tanks, long-range cruise missiles, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and more. Military aid totaled 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in 2022, with the same amount pledged for this year. In September, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev, and planned to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2023.
A handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service on July 2, 2021 shows the Ukrainian female soldiers wearing heels while taking part in the the military parade rehearsal in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Women to Be Zelensky's New Cannon Fodder
8 November, 14:29 GMT
The Kremlin condemns Western military aid to Kiev, saying that it will lead to further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and NATO's direct involvement in it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала