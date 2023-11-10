https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/uk-completes-training-of-over-30000-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1114863737.html
UK Completes Training of Over 30,000 Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
UK Completes Training of Over 30,000 Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
The United Kingdom and its allies have completed training of over 30,000 Ukrainian troops ahead of schedule as part of a multinational training operation, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-11-10T10:47+0000
2023-11-10T10:47+0000
2023-11-10T10:47+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
uk defense ministry
grant shapps
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113819421_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69dc906981e98e01fde91762de2f10f3.jpg
"Ahead of schedule, the UK-led Op Interflex has reached the milestone of 30,000 recruits trained in the UK since June 2022", the ministry said in a statement. The total number of Ukrainian personnel trained since 2014 has topped 52,000. The British defense ministry called the operation the largest training program for foreign troops in the UK since the Second World War. "Today, NATO ally Romania has also confirmed its involvement, taking the total number of partner nations to ten," the statement read. Other participants are Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia, the ministry specified. The UK has so far supplied Ukraine with main battle tanks, long-range cruise missiles, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and more. Military aid totaled 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in 2022, with the same amount pledged for this year. In September, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev, and planned to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2023. The Kremlin condemns Western military aid to Kiev, saying that it will lead to further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and NATO's direct involvement in it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/former-uk-defense-sec-suggests-ukraine-mobilize-younger-recruits-1113849525.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/ukrainian-women-to-be-zelenskys-new-cannon-fodder-1114818359.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113819421_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b358cc8126a9830a1c237854778cab5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, uk ukraine, uk trains ukraine, ukrainian soldiers trained uk, uk ukraine
ukrainian crisis, uk ukraine, uk trains ukraine, ukrainian soldiers trained uk, uk ukraine
UK Completes Training of Over 30,000 Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and its allies have completed training of over 30,000 Ukrainian troops ahead of schedule as part of a multinational training operation, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Ahead of schedule, the UK-led Op Interflex has reached the milestone of 30,000 recruits trained in the UK since June 2022
", the ministry said in a statement.
The total number of Ukrainian personnel trained since 2014 has topped 52,000.
The British defense ministry called the operation the largest training program for foreign troops in the UK since the Second World War.
"Today, NATO ally Romania has also confirmed its involvement, taking the total number of partner nations to ten," the statement read.
Other participants are Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia, the ministry specified.
The UK has so far supplied Ukraine with main battle tanks, long-range cruise missiles, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and more. Military aid totaled 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in 2022, with the same amount pledged for this year. In September, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev, and planned to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2023.
The Kremlin condemns Western military aid to Kiev
, saying that it will lead to further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and NATO's direct involvement in it.