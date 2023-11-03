https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russia-changing-from-gas-station-into-self-sufficient-country---putin-1114694607.html

Russia Changing From 'Gas Station' Into Self-Sufficient Country - Putin

Russia is changing from a "gas station" into a self-sufficient country with a processing production, which makes up 43% in the economy's, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"When we are now turning into a country where 43% of our economic growth structure is already processing industries, when we stop, as we were once told... that we are a 'gas station' and not an economy, when all this is changing, when we are becoming self-sufficient, then there will be fewer people who want to exclude us from some organizations, and there will be more and more people who want to apologize and invite us to work together in a variety of areas of activity," Putin said at a meeting with the Civic Chamber of Russia. The stronger Russia is in military-technical terms and in other areas, the less desire there will be to exclude the country from any international unions, the president added. Commenting on the economic situation in the country, Putin said that the economy is functioning as planned and the authorities are not abandoning any plans, including in the social sphere.Western Sanctions Against Civic Chamber MembersThe enemy sees what the members of the Russian Civic Chamber are doing for the country, since they are being put on the sanctions lists, the president stressed.Putin congratulated all Russians on the upcoming National Unity Day holiday, adding that the unity of the nation has been a defining trait of the country.Staging Events in Dagestan Aimed to Destabilize Russia From InsideThe events that took place in Russia's Dagestan were aimed at destabilizing the country from the inside, the president stressed.On Sunday, an angry mob stormed a ramp at the airport in the Russian city of Makhachkala, looking for Israelis on board a plane that arrived from Tel Aviv. Police arrived at the scene, and clashes followed that left over 20 people injured and more than 80 detained. Officers restored calm by the morning, and the interior ministry launched a criminal case into mass unrest.The events that took place in Dagestan will thoroughly investigated and a response will be issued in accordance with the Russian laws, Putin added.Russia's GDP Growth This Year to Be Around 3%The GDP growth in Russia will amount to 2.8% to 3% this year, the president stated."This year, our GDP growth will be 2.8%, or even 3%," Putin emphasized, noting that the leading economies of Europe will not have any GDP growth.

