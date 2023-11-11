https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/german-fm-baerbock-visits-palestine-announces-more-assistance-worth-41mln-1114892966.html

German FM Baerbock Visits Palestine, Announces More Assistance Worth $41Mln

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday visited the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank where she announced additional assistance worth $41mln to Palestinian territories.

"We must relieve humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. Today in Ramallah, Annalena Baerbock announced additional increase of our humanitarian assistance to Palestinian territories worth 38 million euros," the ministry wrote on its social media accounts. Germany's overall humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories will amount to 161 million euros, the ministry added, citing Baerbock. At the same time, water, food and medical supplies would be mainly delivered through international humanitarian organizations and the UN, the statement read.Since the attack of Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel on October 7, Baerbock has already paid several visits to the Middle East, including trips to Israel and Egypt from October 13-14. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

