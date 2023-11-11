https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/german-fm-baerbock-visits-palestine-announces-more-assistance-worth-41mln-1114892966.html
German FM Baerbock Visits Palestine, Announces More Assistance Worth $41Mln
German FM Baerbock Visits Palestine, Announces More Assistance Worth $41Mln
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday visited the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank where she announced additional assistance worth $41mln to Palestinian territories.
2023-11-11T21:03+0000
2023-11-11T21:03+0000
2023-11-11T21:03+0000
world
middle east
annalena baerbock
israel
gaza strip
hamas
german foreign ministry
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43c01f7876e52a5905dee61a183be4c0.jpg
"We must relieve humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. Today in Ramallah, Annalena Baerbock announced additional increase of our humanitarian assistance to Palestinian territories worth 38 million euros," the ministry wrote on its social media accounts. Germany's overall humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories will amount to 161 million euros, the ministry added, citing Baerbock. At the same time, water, food and medical supplies would be mainly delivered through international humanitarian organizations and the UN, the statement read.Since the attack of Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel on October 7, Baerbock has already paid several visits to the Middle East, including trips to Israel and Egypt from October 13-14. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_609157388918e1422a1d3db713f0bf93.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
german foreign minister annalena baerbock, eu helps israel, eu helps palestine, europe gives money to palestine, gaza strip, annalena baerbock visits ramallah, palestinian hamas 7 october attack, israel palestine conflict
german foreign minister annalena baerbock, eu helps israel, eu helps palestine, europe gives money to palestine, gaza strip, annalena baerbock visits ramallah, palestinian hamas 7 october attack, israel palestine conflict
German FM Baerbock Visits Palestine, Announces More Assistance Worth $41Mln
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday visited the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank where she announced additional assistance worth 38 million euros ($41 million) to Palestinian territories, the German Foreign Ministry has said.
"We must relieve humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. Today in Ramallah, Annalena Baerbock announced additional increase of our humanitarian assistance to Palestinian territories worth 38 million euros," the ministry wrote on its social media accounts.
Germany's overall humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories will amount to 161 million euros, the ministry added, citing Baerbock. At the same time, water, food and medical supplies would be mainly delivered through international humanitarian organizations and the UN, the statement read.
Since the attack of Palestinian movement Hamas
on Israel on October 7, Baerbock has already paid several visits to the Middle East, including trips to Israel and Egypt from October 13-14.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip
, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.
On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside Gaza with the declared goal
of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.