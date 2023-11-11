https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/washington-post-calls-ukrainian-colonel-chervinsky-coordinator-of-nord-stream-attacks-1114892719.html
Washington Post Calls Ukrainian Colonel Chervinsky 'Coordinator' of Nord Stream Attacks
Ukrainian colonel Roman Chervinsky was the alleged coordinator of the attack on the Nord Sream pipelines, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian and European Officials as well as other people familiar with details of the operation.
Washington Post Calls Ukrainian Colonel Chervinsky 'Coordinator' of Nord Stream Attacks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian colonel Roman Chervinsky was the alleged coordinator of the attack on the Nord Sream pipelines, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian and European Officials as well as other people familiar with details of the operation.
The newspaper, which called Chervinsky a senior Ukrainian military officer with close ties to the country's intelligence, reported
that the colonel allegedly played a key role in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year. Chervinsky was the "coordinator" of the operation, and he did not act alone, the report also said.
The Ukrainian officer took orders from more senior officials, who ultimately reported to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with how the attack was carried out.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism.
No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report
in February 2023 alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States
with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.