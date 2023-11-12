https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/magnitude-59-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-papua-new-guinea-1114895776.html

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

2023-11-12T06:22+0000

2023-11-12T06:22+0000

2023-11-12T06:22+0000

asia

papua new guinea

us geological survey (usgs)

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 04:51 GMT, about 112 kilometers northwest of the town of Rabaul, the USGS said. There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/at-least-157-people-dead-in-earthquake-in-nepal-1114727119.html

papua new guinea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquake strikes, papua new guinea, united states geological survey