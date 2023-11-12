https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/magnitude-59-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-papua-new-guinea-1114895776.html
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Papua New Guinea
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 04:51 GMT, about 112 kilometers northwest of the town of Rabaul, the USGS said. There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
The earthquake
occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 04:51 GMT, about 112 kilometers northwest of the town of Rabaul, the USGS said.
There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.