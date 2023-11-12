https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/russia-uae-discuss-deeper-cooperation-in-carmaking-pharmaceutics-1114907721.html

Russia, UAE Discuss Deeper Cooperation in Carmaking, Pharmaceutics

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Sunday he had discussed cooperation in the automotive, pharmaceutical and oil industries with his Emirati counterpart, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

"Carmaking was on the agenda, as usual… The second topic was pharmaceutics. Our companies have been exploring the UAE market for some time now," Manturov told reporters in Abu Dhabi. He said Russian luxury carmaker Aurus Motors and Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Holding had begun assembling Aurus Senat sedans at an Abu Dhabi factory. As regards pharmaceutics, the Russian minister said that Russian companies making inroads in the UAE drug market were in the process of aligning their standards with those of the United Arab Emirates. In addition, Manturov said that the two governments were discussing ways of standardizing and certifying oil and gas production equipment.

