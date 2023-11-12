https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/russian-emergency-ministry-says-evacuating-civilians-from-gaza-strip-1114900131.html
Russian Emergencies Ministry Evacuates Civilians from Gaza Strip
Russian Emergencies Ministry Evacuates Civilians from Gaza Strip
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday it, together with Russian diplomats, had begun to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip.
2023-11-12T10:28+0000
2023-11-12T10:28+0000
2023-11-12T10:29+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
cairo
emercom
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114754217_0:0:825:464_1920x0_80_0_0_f680eb85dbf304511f6043693b8d4228.jpg
"EMERCOM, together with Russian diplomats, has organized work to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip. This follows a week of preparations by an EMERCOM task force that coordinated the procedure and routes for evacuating Russian citizens trapped in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the ministry said on Telegram. Russian citizens wishing to leave the conflict zone are going through a checkpoint, with EMERCOM specialists offering medical and psychological assistance and distributing food and water to people at the site, the statement read. The evacuees will be taken to the Egyptian capital of Cairo where an EMERCOM operations room has been set up, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russia-to-continue-contacts-with-palestine-israel-egypt-on-gaza-aid---kremlin-1114786024.html
gaza strip
cairo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114754217_17:0:636:464_1920x0_80_0_0_2933f9a0a867fe6e25611fc3c6ba7514.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian emergency ministry, evacuating civilians from gaza strip
russian emergency ministry, evacuating civilians from gaza strip
Russian Emergencies Ministry Evacuates Civilians from Gaza Strip
10:28 GMT 12.11.2023 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 12.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday it, together with Russian diplomats, had begun to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip.
"EMERCOM, together with Russian diplomats, has organized work to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip. This follows a week of preparations by an EMERCOM task force that coordinated the procedure and routes for evacuating Russian citizens trapped in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the ministry said on Telegram.
Russian citizens wishing to leave the conflict zone
are going through a checkpoint, with EMERCOM specialists offering medical and psychological assistance and distributing food and water to people at the site, the statement read.
The evacuees will be taken to the Egyptian capital of Cairo where an EMERCOM
operations room has been set up, the ministry added.