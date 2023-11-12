https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/russian-emergency-ministry-says-evacuating-civilians-from-gaza-strip-1114900131.html

Russian Emergencies Ministry Evacuates Civilians from Gaza Strip

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday it, together with Russian diplomats, had begun to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip.

2023-11-12T10:28+0000

"EMERCOM, together with Russian diplomats, has organized work to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip. This follows a week of preparations by an EMERCOM task force that coordinated the procedure and routes for evacuating Russian citizens trapped in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the ministry said on Telegram. Russian citizens wishing to leave the conflict zone are going through a checkpoint, with EMERCOM specialists offering medical and psychological assistance and distributing food and water to people at the site, the statement read. The evacuees will be taken to the Egyptian capital of Cairo where an EMERCOM operations room has been set up, the ministry added.

