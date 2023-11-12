https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/ukraines-new-measure-against-army-corruption-is-color-dyes-1114900416.html
Ukraine's New Measure Against Army Corruption is... Color Dyes
Widespread corruption in the Ukrainian military is old news. Reports on money laundering and the reselling of weapons supplied by the West also pop up every now and again. The implications of misusing fuel are just as serious, which is why Ukrainian officials have come up with a new approach to curb this problem.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has decided to use different color dyes for its fuel in order to stop a raging spate of thefts in the armed forces. On its official Telegram channel, the ministry announced a new plan to mark new fuel that is coming in, starting in November.“The Ministry of Defense will oblige suppliers to mark the fuel intended for the Armed Forces with red color. Such markings make it possible to identify and track the fuel that was purchased exclusively for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and reduce any chances of illicit sales. In addition, a certain color will eliminate any misuse when it comes to mixing different kinds of gas,” the post reads.The statement says that diesel will be dyed bright red, while gasoline will be colored green. Corruption has been a point of contention for the Ukrainian government for years, and the ongoing conflict has exacerbated the matter exponentially. Embezzlement and black market redistribution only scratch the surface of the problematic practices in Ukraine's Armed Forces. Captured Ukrainian soldiers speak of the low level of armaments and failing equipment. And now, the country is implementing further steps to put an end to theft in its military ranks. This time, it is the petrol shortage that is being tackled.
