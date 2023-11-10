https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/kiev-authorities-withhold-nato-arms-over-fears-of-revolt---ukrainian-pow-1114871307.html
Kiev Authorities Withhold NATO Arms Over Fears of Revolt - Ukrainian PoW
Kiev Authorities Withhold NATO Arms Over Fears of Revolt - Ukrainian PoW
A Ukrainian war prisoner sheds light on the reality of the distribution of Western weaponry.
"There are zero NATO weapons whatsoever. We've heard of it, but no one actually saw it. They flaunt it on the internet saying 'Here, look at what NATO gave us'... They withhold NATO weapons, because we can turn against them, against Kiev," the prisoner said.
Kiev Authorities Withhold NATO Arms Over Fears of Revolt - Ukrainian PoW
A Ukrainian war prisoner sheds light on the reality of the distribution of Western weaponry.
Ukraine’s military units that have higher numbers of mobilized citizens within their ranks do not get any NATO-aided arms
or equipment as the Kiev military command fears a brewing soldiers’ revolt, Yuri Kuzmich, a captured Ukrainian soldier
from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, told journalists.
"There are zero NATO weapons whatsoever. We’ve heard of it, but no one actually saw it. They flaunt it on the internet saying ‘Here, look at what NATO gave us’... They withhold NATO weapons, because we can turn against them, against Kiev," the prisoner said.
Kuzmich talked about military formations with alarge amount of mobilized men. Kiev’s refusal to properly equip the troops can be attributed to negative attitudes towards authorities among the personnel. The course of hostilities revealed Ukraine taking unreasonable actions on the front, and deceiving troops in its own ranks.
"Some brigades seek a race to Kiev. The lie is getting on people’s nerves, who are promised one thing, but in reality, see something polar opposite. They are afraid to give us NATO equipment," the prisoner summarized.
Ukraine has introduced martial law throughout the country, meaning that men between the age of 18 and 60 are now banned from traveling abroad. Draft cards are served everywhere, not just in recruitment offices. Videos online have shown people receiving them in the streets, at gas stations and in cafes.
It is not just the representatives of Territorial Recruiting and Social Support Centers (a new name for recruitment offices in Ukraine) that hand them over. A person can also be approached by an employer, a housing office head, a homeowners’ association president, or other officials.