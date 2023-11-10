https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/kiev-authorities-withhold-nato-arms-over-fears-of-revolt---ukrainian-pow-1114871307.html

Kiev Authorities Withhold NATO Arms Over Fears of Revolt - Ukrainian PoW

Kiev Authorities Withhold NATO Arms Over Fears of Revolt - Ukrainian PoW

A Ukrainian war prisoner sheds light on the reality of the distribution of Western weaponry.

Ukraine’s military units that have higher numbers of mobilized citizens within their ranks do not get any NATO-aided arms or equipment as the Kiev military command fears a brewing soldiers’ revolt, Yuri Kuzmich, a captured Ukrainian soldier from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, told journalists.Kuzmich talked about military formations with alarge amount of mobilized men. Kiev’s refusal to properly equip the troops can be attributed to negative attitudes towards authorities among the personnel. The course of hostilities revealed Ukraine taking unreasonable actions on the front, and deceiving troops in its own ranks.Ukraine has introduced martial law throughout the country, meaning that men between the age of 18 and 60 are now banned from traveling abroad. Draft cards are served everywhere, not just in recruitment offices. Videos online have shown people receiving them in the streets, at gas stations and in cafes.It is not just the representatives of Territorial Recruiting and Social Support Centers (a new name for recruitment offices in Ukraine) that hand them over. A person can also be approached by an employer, a housing office head, a homeowners’ association president, or other officials.

