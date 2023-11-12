International
US Armed Forces Strike Facilities of Iran’s IRGC, Pro-Iranian Groups in Syria
The US has carried out strikes on facilities of Iran's IRGC and Iran-affiliated groups in eastern Syria in response to attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
"US military forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria. The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively," Austin said in a statement.The statement also reads that those strikes were conducted following Joe Biden's direct orders since "the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests".Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said earlier that a total of 56 US troops have been injured since 17th October as a result of rocket and drone attacks in the Middle East. At the same time, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that "Iran is not involved in any of the attacks against US troops and military bases in the Middle Eastern region".
23:15 GMT 12.11.2023
A US Patriot missile defence system is pictured at the Hatzor Airforce Base in Israel on March 8, 2018.
© JACK GUEZ
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has carried out strikes on facilities of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in eastern Syria in response to attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.
"US military forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria. The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively," Austin said in a statement.
The statement also reads that those strikes were conducted following Joe Biden's direct orders since "the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests".
Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said earlier that a total of 56 US troops have been injured since 17th October as a result of rocket and drone attacks in the Middle East. At the same time, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that "Iran is not involved in any of the attacks against US troops and military bases in the Middle Eastern region".
