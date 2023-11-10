https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/iran-not-involved-in-attacks-on-us-bases-in-middle-east---iranian-envoy-to-un-1114863005.html
Iran Denies Involvment in Attacks on US Bases in Middle East
Iran did not take part in the recent attacks on US military bases in a number of Middle Eastern countries, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani stated on Friday.
On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that a total of 56 US military personnel had been injured in 46 attacks on US forces in the Middle East since October 17. The bases were attacked by missiles and drones, she added. The official stressed that other Middle Eastern forces could be involved in the strikes, adding that if the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated further, the war could spread to the entire region. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran did not take part in the recent attacks on US military bases in a number of Middle Eastern countries, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani stated on Friday.