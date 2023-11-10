https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/iran-not-involved-in-attacks-on-us-bases-in-middle-east---iranian-envoy-to-un-1114863005.html

Iran Denies Involvment in Attacks on US Bases in Middle East

Iran Denies Involvment in Attacks on US Bases in Middle East

Iran did not take part in the recent attacks on US military bases in a number of Middle Eastern countries, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani stated on Friday.

2023-11-10T11:21+0000

2023-11-10T11:21+0000

2023-11-10T11:21+0000

iran

the united nations (un)

us

us-iran relations

us bases

us military bases

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/44/1078024456_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_63e435659fe7187eb44702a0956f8ade.jpg

On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that a total of 56 US military personnel had been injured in 46 attacks on US forces in the Middle East since October 17. The bases were attacked by missiles and drones, she added. The official stressed that other Middle Eastern forces could be involved in the strikes, adding that if the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated further, the war could spread to the entire region. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/paramilitary-groups-of-iraq-shell-us-base-in-northeastern-syria---reports-1114498999.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/centcom-over-20-us-troops-injured-in-attacks-on-mideast-bases-since-start-of-gaza-conflict-1114462585.html

iran

palestine

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us bases, us military bases, us troops, american soldiers killed, american bases, us-iran relations, us-iran tensions, iran attacks american bases, iran attacks us, iran-us war, us-iran war, us bases shelled, american bases shelled, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, drone attack, drone strike, srone warfare