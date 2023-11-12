https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/us-will-not-accept-reoccupation-of-gaza-forcible-displacement---nsa-advisor-1114905944.html

US Will Not Accept Reoccupation of Gaza, Forcible Displacement - NSA Advisor

The United States does not want to see the Gaza Strip reoccupied or reduced in its size or have Gazans driven out of their homes, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"From our perspective, the way forward — the basic principles of the way forward are straightforward … No reoccupation of Gaza, no forcible displacement of the Palestinian people. Gaza can never be used as a base for terrorism in the future and Gaza's territory should not be reduced," he told CBS in an interview. The US does want to see the reunification of control between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian leadership, Sullivan added. He insisted that the future of the exclave would be up to the Palestinian people and the United States would support the process.

