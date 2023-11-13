https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/demand-for-russian-arms-not-decreasing-despite-sanctions-remains-at-50-55bln---moscow-1114915515.html

Demand for Russian Arms Not Decreasing Despite Sanctions, Remains at $50-55Bln - Moscow

Demand for Russian Arms Not Decreasing Despite Sanctions, Remains at $50-55Bln - Moscow

The demand for Russian military equipment abroad is not decreasing despite sanctions, with the portfolio of arms orders remaining at a level of $50-55 billion, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Monday.

"The export of military products was carried out in accordance with shipment schedules and agreements with foreign partners. In general, despite attempts to put pressure on our partners and discredit Russia, the demand for Russian military products is not decreasing. And we are confident that the export targets set for this year will be met," Shugaev said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, adding that Russia's arms order portfolio has remained at a consistently high level in recent years — $50-55 billion. The UAE is showing interest in the entire range of Russian weapons, the federal agency head said, noting that the parties are holding consultations both on new supplies and industrial cooperation.

